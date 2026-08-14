Ryan McMahon Finding His Swing At The Right Time For The Yankees

The Yankees have had a key contributor step up at the plate recently, and his name is third baseman Ryan McMahon. In 11 games so far in August, McMahon has hit for a .310 batting average, a .400 on-base percentage, and an .883 OPS in 29 plate appearances, per StatMuse. In his last 30 games, McMahon has posted a .243 batting average with two home runs, eight RBI, a .413 slugging percentage, and a .310 on-base percentage. McMahon has also gotten several clutch hits, dating back to Wednesday against Seattle, and he secured the walk-off sac fly in the first game of that series last Friday against Atlanta at Yankee Stadium.

McMahon struggled mightily the first month and a half of the season, barely hitting above .100, and many questioned whether his defensive skill set was worth the offensive woes. But over the last few months, McMahon has been playing like an above-average league hitter- nothing groundbreaking, but he’s been contributing and coming through in big moments for this Yankees team. McMahon, as usual, is having another stellar season defensively at third base.

McMahon’s Elite Defense Is Still His Calling Card

According to Baseball Savant, McMahon has a positive four outs above average (OAA), which places him in the 88th percentile. He has about league-average arm strength, 84.7 mph, per Baseball Savant. Still, his range and athleticism from the third base position make him one of the best defensive third basemen in the game of baseball currently, which is a huge help alongside ground ball pitchers, such as Yankees left-handed starter Max Fried, who has a 49.6 ground ball percentage this year, placing him in the 82nd percentile amongst starting pitchers, per Baseball Savant. McMahon’s offensive tenure, both throughout his career and with the Yankees, is a bit puzzling.

McMahon is a hitter who’s prone to lots of swing and miss. His strikeout percentage in 2026 is 29.7 percent, which ranks in the bottom 10th percentile, per Baseball Savant. However, McMahon ranks in the 81st percentile for exit velocity, 84th percentile for hard hit percentage, and 77th percentile for bat speed, according to Baseball Savant. That’s why these offensive highs and lows for McMahon are a bit baffling: he’s a hitter who regularly hits the ball hard and has good bat speed, but the swing-and-miss has affected him to some degree as well.

McMahon Is Having More Of An Everyday Role At Third Base

McMahon was originally splitting time with Amed Rosario at third base due to Rosario’s career success against left-handed pitchers. Still, Rosario has not hit left-handers well this year, and with McMahon contributing more offensively of late, along with his defensive prowess, it’s forced him into a more regular, everyday role for the Yankees as the third baseman for the time being.

What’s odd about Rosario is he’s a career .288 hitter with a .782 OPS lifetime versus left-handers, per StatMuse, but his splits this year show a much different story. In contrast, in 2026 he’s hitting just .197 against left-handers. per ESPN. Still, against righties, he’s doing significantly better, with a .284 average and a .842 OPS (over 200 points) higher than his OPS against lefties, according to ESPN.

With McMahon finding more success lately, it’s obvious why Rosario’s playing time in the lineup and at third base has decreased while McMahon’s has increased. It’s also important to note that Rosario is not a good defensive third baseman and has made some costly errors this year for them, one of which came during the four-game series at Fenway, where the Red Sox swept the Yankees.