Yankees Linked to Making Stunning Move on $70M Infielder Ahead of Playoffs

The New York Yankees will be playoff-bound again but have some intriguing roster moves to make.

New York is set to kick off a three-game road series against the San Diego Padres on Friday. The Yankees are coming off a series win over the Los Angeles Angels.

New York is 80-60 and 3 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for the top spot in the AL East.

New York Yankees Could Cut Ryan McMahon

New York is set to activate slugger Aaron Judge off the IL soon, so the Yankees will need to make a difficult roster decision.

The Yankees could DFA Amed Rosario, who has struggled. Yet, Yankees insider Chelsea Janes of SNY believes New York could also move on from Ryan McMahon, which would be a major surprise.

“Ryan McMahon’s defense at third base is probably too important to the success of key pitchers like Max Fried to leave off the roster due to his inconsistency offensively. But I could see them making that decision if they are worried about being too left-handed,” Janes wrote.

As Jones noted, an infielder is likely to be the one off the roster, and McMahon could be the one if the Yankees believe they are too left-handed.

However, McMahon’s defense is his calling card and could be the reason he remains on the Yankees roster. He’s in the fifth year of his six-year, $70 million deal. He’s also owed $16 million next season. So it would be a hefty price to move on from. McMahon is a one-time All-Star.

This season with the Yankees, McMahon is hitting .217 with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs. However, his bat has been an issue throughout his entire tenure in New York.

New York Right Now

The Yankees are playing great baseball and are trying to chase down the Rays for the top spot in the AL East.

New York is coming off a series win over the Angels and manager Aaron Boone likes where the team is at.

“We’ve got a great opportunity in front of us,” Boone said regarding the September outlook. “Put ourselves in position — like I’ve said a lot — to realize all our hopes and dreams and our goals. But we’ve got to play well, and hopefully, we’re at our best when it matters the most. Feel good about our group. Feel good about hopefully some of the guys that will get back sprinkled in this month.”

The Yankees are 80-60 entering play on Friday.