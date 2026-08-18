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New York Yankees Star Sends Out 4-Word Post Before Orioles Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Ryan Weathers #40 of the New York Yankees looks on after a throw to first base during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

That said, the Yankees won Sunday’s game by a score of 4-3 (before a day off on Monday).

New York Yankees Star Sends Out 4-Word Post

GettyRyan Weathers #40 of the New York Yankees reacts as he leaves the mound at the end of the fourth inning of an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 16, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Ahead of their series with the Orioles, Ryan Weathers made a post to Instagram.

There were over 6,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

He wrote: “Dog days of summer🤙🗽”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@ericfuquajr: “Proud of you brotha”

@yankeesavenue: “How does it feel to be Brian Cashman’s best trade ever”

@_vinnypagz_: “My next son is going to wonder why his first and middle name is Ryan Weathers”

GettyRyan Weathers #40 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in New York City.

@yankee_talks: “Nice weather in the Bronx”

@lenny11frr_: “You’re starting to look more sharp on the mound weathers”

@max_mannis: “Dicing hitters up on a weekly basis”

GettyRyan Weathers #40 of the New York Yankees reacts during a pitching change during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

@fatherdaughtersonpulls: “Keep Pitching 💎’s Young Man We See You ✔️🫡”

@r_scollins2: “This guy is pretty good”

@rlwya33: “fav day of the week is weathers bump day”

Looking At Weathers

GettyPitcher Ryan Weathers #40 of the New York Yankees is taken out of the game by manager Aaron Boone #17 in the third inning against the Washington Nationals during a Grapefruit League spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 25, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Weathers was the 7th pick in the 2018 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five seasons of his MLB career with the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins.

Over the offseason, the Yankees acquired Weathers in a trade with Miami.

Underdog MLB wrote (on August 16): “Ryan Weathers last 5 starts: 31.2 IP 25 K 0.85 ERA 0.95 WHIP Yankees SP MLB ranks this season entering play Sunday: K – 3rd ERA – 2nd WHIP – 6th”

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 69-55 record in 124 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Sends Out 4-Word Post Before Orioles Series

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