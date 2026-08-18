New York Yankees Star Sends Out 4-Word Post Before Orioles Series

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

That said, the Yankees won Sunday’s game by a score of 4-3 (before a day off on Monday).

New York Yankees Star Sends Out 4-Word Post

Ahead of their series with the Orioles, Ryan Weathers made a post to Instagram.

There were over 6,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

He wrote: “Dog days of summer🤙🗽”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@ericfuquajr: “Proud of you brotha”

@yankeesavenue: “How does it feel to be Brian Cashman’s best trade ever”

@_vinnypagz_: “My next son is going to wonder why his first and middle name is Ryan Weathers”

@yankee_talks: “Nice weather in the Bronx”

@lenny11frr_: “You’re starting to look more sharp on the mound weathers”

@max_mannis: “Dicing hitters up on a weekly basis”

@fatherdaughtersonpulls: “Keep Pitching 💎’s Young Man We See You ✔️🫡”

@r_scollins2: “This guy is pretty good”

@rlwya33: “fav day of the week is weathers bump day”

Looking At Weathers

Weathers was the 7th pick in the 2018 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five seasons of his MLB career with the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins.

Over the offseason, the Yankees acquired Weathers in a trade with Miami.

Underdog MLB wrote (on August 16): “Ryan Weathers last 5 starts: 31.2 IP 25 K 0.85 ERA 0.95 WHIP Yankees SP MLB ranks this season entering play Sunday: K – 3rd ERA – 2nd WHIP – 6th”

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 69-55 record in 124 games.