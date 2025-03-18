Yankees Get ‘High Price’ Star in Trade Proposal

After losing in the World Series last season, the New York Yankees looked to be the favorites in the American League entering the new campaign. A few injuries later, and the Yankees are now very beatable, an issue for a team with such a significant payroll.

Losing Gerrit Cole was the worst scenario for New York, but it’s a reality the organization has to face. Cole is out for the year after undergoing surgery and will be deeply missed.

However, this is the Yankees, and if there’s one team in baseball who knows how to get a star, it’s them. Times have changed, but there’s still plenty of time to make a move, and the old Ynakes would’ve done just that.

Now? There are wonders about that, but if they want to show they’re still the evil empire, Sandy Alcantara could be there for the taking. Jack Rotolo of Last Word on Sports proposed the idea of trading for the “high price” right-hander, adding Cole’s injury as the reason to make a trade.

“The Miami Marlins are looking to be one of the worst teams in MLB this season, so presumably, they’ll be willing to field offers for their ace. Coming off Tommy John surgery that caused him to miss the entirety of 2024, Alcántara is looking much like he did when he won the NL Cy Young Award in 2022…

“The Yankees have a rich recent history of trading for impactful players from the Marlins, including Giancarlo Stanton of course, but also Michael King, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Nathan Eovaldi. If the Yankees can acquire Alcántara, they definitely should, despite the high price that it would cost,” Rotolo wrote.

Is Alcantara Available?

With the season set to start for the New York Yankees and most other teams in about a week, there isn’t much time left to make a deal. Alcantara hasn’t been dealt yet, and likely won’t be until the trade deadline.

However, if the Yankees come in with an offer the Miami Marlins can’t refuse, they could move on from the Cy Young Award winner sooner rather than later.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Marlins don’t plan to move him yet, making the situation a bit more difficult.

“The Marlins, usually willing to trade anyone, are saying for now that Alcántara isn’t going anywhere.

“Alcántara missed 2024 with Tommy John surgery but he’s throwing 101 mph in camp and is a real gamer. Would be a huge get. But the lack of buzz around a former Cy Young winner suggests he’s a star Miami wants to keep — at least for today,” Heyman wrote.

Conflicting Report on Alcantara

Despite Heyman’s report, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported earlier in March that Alcantara will be on an inning limit. He’s dealt with injuries in the past, which could be why the Miami Marlins are keeping him on an inning limit.

However, the New York Yankees should benefit from that, as he’d be fresh for a postseason run in the second half if they were to land him.

“Teams are already wondering whether Alcántara will be available at the trade deadline, with the Marlins far from contending and his contract running through 2026 with a club option for 2027. He’ll be on an innings limit, particularly early in the season, leaving the potential for him to pitch into October if necessary,” Passan wrote.