Yankees Trade Idea Replaces Stroman With Cy Young Winner

There isn’t much the New York Yankees can currently do with their rotation. Even with the poor performance from right-hander Marcus Stroman, him dealing with a potential knee injury isn’t ideal.

However, this gives the Yankees even more of a reason to make a deal for a starter on the market. The top one continues to be Sandy Alcantara, who Zach Pressnell of Newsweek proposed a deal for.

In his trade proposal, the Yankees would move on from Spencer Jones, Ben Hess, Roderick Arias, and Brock Selvidge, giving the Miami Marlins four players to add to their farm system.

“This proposal sees the Yankees land the right-handed pitcher they need to add to the starting rotation.

“Sandy Alcántara is going to be the most sought-after player on the trade market this season. He has multiple years of affordable team control left on his contract as well as Cy Young potential. A trade package of four top-10 prospects might seem like a lot, but it’s the price to pay to land a controllable ace like Alcántara,” he wrote.

Will Alcantara Be Traded Soon?

The Miami Marlins hold the keys at the deadline with Alcantara. If they don’t want to move on from him, the New York Yankees don’t have much of a reason to even stress this.

However, all indications point to him getting dealt before the deadline, despite what Marlins higher-ups have said.

“It’s not even April, so I understand where the questions are coming from,” Peter Bendix said, per MLB.com, “but until we get to the point of even considering trades, it’s not really something that I have much to comment on, other than it’s really great to see Sandy looking healthy, looking normal. It’s Game 3 of the season.”

Despite that comment, they added that a team could trade for him if things go as they might before the deadline, giving the Yankees a chance.

“We’re always open to anything that is going to make our organization better,” Bendix said. “It’s unusual for there to be moves like that, right? But obviously, we’re open-minded to it.”

Stroman Hasn’t Thrown the Baseball Well

While the New York Yankees adding Alcantara would give them an ace-caliber arm, it has more to do with how poor the Yankees’ starting rotation has been.

Of course, every team in Major League Baseball would love to add a guy who won a Cy Young Award, but the Yankees’ starting rotation is brutal, and Stroman’s situation makes this far worse.

That’s why some even believe that the Yankees could cut ties with him right now and nobody would even notice, adding that the Yankees can’t let him get close to 140.0 innings due to his player option kicking in.

“Let’s be honest — if the Yankees cut Stroman and Carrasco tomorrow, they probably wouldn’t lose any sleep.

“Stroman’s 2026 player option kicks in if he hits 140 innings this year, which gives the Yankees every reason to not let him anywhere near that mark. His velocity is down, his command is off, and whatever version of Stroman they were hoping to get just doesn’t exist right now,” Alexander Wilson of Empire Sports Media wrote.

There’s plenty to consider here, but in a perfect world, Stroman would be at least above average, but that doesn’t seem to be the case early on.