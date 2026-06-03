Yankees’ Cam Schlittler Makes Honest Admission After Guardians Loss

The New York Yankees had won six of their previous seven games heading into Tuesday night. The offense had been clicking. The rotation had been one of the steadier units in the American League. The Bronx felt like a place where good things were happening.

Then the Cleveland Guardians came to town. Cleveland won 9-4, with the damage coming in waves. The offense managed four runs through four innings before going cold. The bullpen struggled late. A game that felt winnable early unraveled in the fifth and never came back.

Cam Schlittler started for New York, and after the final out, he was straightforward about what happened.

Schlittler Takes Ownership After Cleveland Loss

Schlittler has spent most of 2026 pitching like one of the best starters in baseball. The AL Cy Young conversation around him has been built on consistency, command, and an ability to limit damage even when his best stuff isn’t there. Tuesday was the rare exception.

He pointed to his four-seam fastball as the primary issue, noting his mechanics felt off from the opening inning. Cleveland’s hitters picked up on it quickly and made him grind through every at-bat.

“Just didn’t have my stuff today,” Schlittler said. “They made a good approach, made me fight a little bit. I just didn’t have it.”

What Boone Saw From His Starter

Manager Aaron Boone was equally direct when asked about Schlittler’s performance. He noted the velocity and sharpness on the fastball had been slightly off over the last couple of outings, with the location and power behind it not quite matching the standard Schlittler has set all season.

“His stuff was down just a tick,” Boone said, adding that it had been a similar story in his previous start as well.

Boone was careful not to turn it into something bigger than it was. A blip from an otherwise excellent pitcher. Schlittler got through four-plus innings before Cleveland finally caught up with him, a fifth-inning sequence that started with an error and snowballed into a deficit the Yankees could not recover from.

What It Means for the Yankees

Tuesday stings more than a typical loss because of the timing. Aaron Judge sat out with a bone bruise near his right rib cage, the Yankees are now 9-12 against teams above .500, and the offense went quiet precisely when the team needed a response.

The Boston Red Sox arrive this weekend. Cleveland is back in the Bronx for two more games before that.

Schlittler will bounce back. His body of work this season more than earns him one off night.

Final Word for the Yankees

One bad start does not derail a Cy Young campaign. Schlittler knows that, Boone knows that, and the Yankees know that.

What matters now is the response. The Guardians are still in the Bronx, and New York has two more chances this week to get back on track.

Schlittler will be the first to make sure Tuesday stays in the rearview.