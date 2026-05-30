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Yankees’ Aaron Boone Reveals Plan for Anthony Volpe, Jose Caballero

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Aaron Boone looks frustrated in the dugout as Yankees players struggle with poor ABS challenge decisions early in the 2026 season.
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The New York Yankees have a good problem on their hands. Anthony Volpe is back healthy and playing well. Jose Caballero has been equally impressive whenever given the opportunity. Two capable shortstops on the same roster, and only one spot available on any given night.

Manager Aaron Boone addressed it directly after Friday’s 8-2 win over the Oakland Athletics at Sutter Health Park.

Boone Explains His Approach for the Yankees

Yankees manager Aaron Boone reacts amid discussion of Red Sox star Roman Anthony

GettyYankees manager Aaron Boone.

Caballero returned to shortstop on Friday after Volpe had started all three games in Kansas City. Volpe took a night on the bench while working out at both shortstop and second base before the game. Caballero went 2-for-4 with a run scored in the win.

Boone was candid about how he is managing the situation, making clear both players have earned his confidence and will continue to factor into the lineup.

“They’ve both earned the right to play,” Boone said. “That’s something that’ll likely sort itself out as we go. The good thing is that both of them I feel like are playing really well. I feel like both will be in the middle of us hopefully winning a lot of games.”

Boone pointed to Caballero’s versatility as one reason the Yankees can make the situation work, even if it requires some day-to-day juggling.

“Look, with Caballero’s flexibility, I feel like it can work itself out a little bit,” Boone said. “But Cabby hasn’t been out there in a few days, at short anyway, and I feel like he’s earned the right to be out there some too. Bottom line is I have a lot of confidence in both players right now.”

His approach is shaped heavily by the pitching matchups. Against Kansas City, a reverse-split righty and two lefties made it feasible to play both Volpe and Caballero in the same lineup. Against traditional righties like Luis Severino and J.T. Ginn in the first two Athletics games, Boone wanted more left-handed bats, meaning only one could start at shortstop.

With a lefty scheduled for Sunday’s series finale, both players could find themselves in the starting lineup together again.

Escarra Getting More Time Behind the Plate

J.C. Escarra #25 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on March 30, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

GettyJ.C. Escarra of the New York Yankees.

Friday also saw J.C. Escarra start behind the plate for the fifth time in the last 11 games as Austin Wells continues to struggle offensively. Boone said he is trying to mix Escarra in more while also expressing confidence that Wells will find his footing at the plate.

Final Word for the Yankees

Two shortstops playing well is a luxury most teams would welcome. Boone is managing it carefully and communicating openly with both players.

The Yankees are 35-22 and winning. That makes every decision a little easier.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Yankees’ Aaron Boone Reveals Plan for Anthony Volpe, Jose Caballero

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