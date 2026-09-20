New York Yankees’ Cam Schlittler Drops Honest Quote After Loss to Diamondbacks

Right-handed starting pitcher Cam Schlittler allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out six over six innings as the New York Yankees lost 5-3 to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix on Saturday night.

Pavin Smith hit a walk-off two-run homer to secure the victory for Arizona.

The Yankees fell to five games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East after the loss.

Schlittler, the clear AL Cy Young favorite, was asked about the Yankees being five games back of the Rays.

New York Yankees Ace Cam Schlittler Makes Honest Statement After Loss to Diamondbacks

The New York Daily News’ Gary Phillips wrote on X:

Cam Schlittler on the #Yankees being 5 games behind the #Rays:

“We gotta go on a good run. It’s gonna be tough. I think we’ve had opportunities all season to put ourselves ahead, and we haven’t done a great job with it. So there’s still a chance, but we gotta play our asses off a little bit.”

Looking at the New York Yankees

The Yankees have the day off on Monday after they finish their series against the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

On Tuesday, New York is set to begin a four-game series against Tampa Bay, starting with a doubleheader.

At this point, the Yankees likely need to sweep the Rays to win the AL East. After the Rays series, the Yankees will host the Baltimore Orioles for three games, then the postseason will begin.

New York has already clinched a postseason spot, but it’s more likely the club will be a Wild Card team than a division winner.

With an 89-65 record, the Yankees are the first AL Wild Card team. They hold a 5 1/2-game lead over the Boston Red Sox, the second AL Wild Card team.

Most likely, the Yankees will host the Red Sox for a best-of-three Wild Card series. If the Yankees somehow win the AL East, they won’t have to play in the Wild Card round and will automatically earn a spot in the Division round.

The series finale of the three-game set between the Yankees and the Diamondbacks is scheduled to begin at 4:10 p.m. EDT on Sunday. Yankees fans can watch the game on the YES Network.