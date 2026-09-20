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New York Yankees’ Cam Schlittler Drops Honest Quote After Loss to Diamondbacks

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Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees heads to the dugout before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Right-handed starting pitcher Cam Schlittler allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out six over six innings as the New York Yankees lost 5-3 to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix on Saturday night.

Pavin Smith hit a walk-off two-run homer to secure the victory for Arizona.

The Yankees fell to five games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East after the loss.

Schlittler, the clear AL Cy Young favorite, was asked about the Yankees being five games back of the Rays.

New York Yankees Ace Cam Schlittler Makes Honest Statement After Loss to Diamondbacks

New York Yankees v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 19: Starting pitcher Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees reacts while pitching against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on September 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The New York Daily News’ Gary Phillips wrote on X:

Cam Schlittler on the #Yankees being 5 games behind the #Rays:

“We gotta go on a good run. It’s gonna be tough. I think we’ve had opportunities all season to put ourselves ahead, and we haven’t done a great job with it. So there’s still a chance, but we gotta play our asses off a little bit.”

Looking at the New York Yankees

New York Yankees v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 18: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees watches the action against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning at Chase Field on September 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The Yankees have the day off on Monday after they finish their series against the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

On Tuesday, New York is set to begin a four-game series against Tampa Bay, starting with a doubleheader.

At this point, the Yankees likely need to sweep the Rays to win the AL East. After the Rays series, the Yankees will host the Baltimore Orioles for three games, then the postseason will begin.

New York Yankees v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 14: Members of the New York Yankees celebrate clinching a berth in the playoffs after defeating the Minnesota Twins 8-3 at Target Field on September 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

New York has already clinched a postseason spot, but it’s more likely the club will be a Wild Card team than a division winner.

With an 89-65 record, the Yankees are the first AL Wild Card team. They hold a 5 1/2-game lead over the Boston Red Sox, the second AL Wild Card team.

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 29: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees scores a run during the eighth inning past Connor Wong #12 of the Boston Red Sox in game two of the doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on August 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Most likely, the Yankees will host the Red Sox for a best-of-three Wild Card series. If the Yankees somehow win the AL East, they won’t have to play in the Wild Card round and will automatically earn a spot in the Division round.

The series finale of the three-game set between the Yankees and the Diamondbacks is scheduled to begin at 4:10 p.m. EDT on Sunday. Yankees fans can watch the game on the YES Network.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees’ Cam Schlittler Drops Honest Quote After Loss to Diamondbacks

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