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Former New York Yankees All-Star Gets Bad News With Current MLB Team

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NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 12: Pitcher Luis Severino #40 of the New York Yankees walks off the mound after being relieved in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox during a game at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will finish off their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

They most recently lost by a score of 4-1 (and are looking to avoid a sweep).

Former New York Yankees All-Star Gets Bad News

GettyLuis Severino #40 of the Athletics looks on against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 21, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

Also on Sunday, a former Yankees All-Star got bad news.

The Athletics have announced that Luis Severino will likely miss the remainder of the 2026 season.

He has been out since May 29.

Martín Gallegos of MLB.com wrote:Mark Kotsay said he doesn’t expect Luis Severino back on the mound this season for the A’s. Just not enough time left in the season based on where he’s at in his throwing program.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former New York Yankees All-Star Gets Bad News With Current MLB Team

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