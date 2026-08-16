NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 12: Pitcher Luis Severino #40 of the New York Yankees walks off the mound after being relieved in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox during a game at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Sunday, the New York Yankees will finish off their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.They most recently lost by a score of 4-1 (and are looking to avoid a sweep).Former New York Yankees All-Star Gets Bad NewsAlso on Sunday, a former Yankees All-Star got bad news.The Athletics have announced that Luis Severino […]
Former New York Yankees All-Star Gets Bad News With Current MLB Team