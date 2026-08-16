Former New York Yankees All-Star Gets Bad News With Current MLB Team

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will finish off their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

They most recently lost by a score of 4-1 (and are looking to avoid a sweep).

Former New York Yankees All-Star Gets Bad News

Also on Sunday, a former Yankees All-Star got bad news.

The Athletics have announced that Luis Severino will likely miss the remainder of the 2026 season.

He has been out since May 29.

Martín Gallegos of MLB.com wrote: “Mark Kotsay said he doesn’t expect Luis Severino back on the mound this season for the A’s. Just not enough time left in the season based on where he’s at in his throwing program.”