Former New York Yankees All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will have the day off.

They played the first two games of their series with the Baltimore Orioles on Friday (in the Bronx).

After losing by a score of 10-2, the Yankees rebounded to win the second game 6-3.

Former Yankees All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Earlier this week, a former Yankees All-Star (Luis Severino) sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “With my Queen 🖤🤍 I love You mami @rosmaly_frechel”

There were over 1,300 likes on his post.

The 32-year-old has 330,000 followers on Instagram.

Looking At Severino

Severino is in the middle of his second season playing for the Athletics.

That said, he has been out of action since May.

MLB.com wrote (on September 12): “”Looked good” in a Sept. 12 bullpen session at Sutter Health Park but will not pitch again for the A’s this season. Expected to have a normal offseason.”

Severino finished the year going 2-6 with a 4.16 ERA in 12 starts.

Severino had initially started out his career with the Yankees.

He made two MLB All-Star Games (2017-18).

In addition, Severino pitched in 11 MLB playoff games for the franchise.

After his run in the Bronx, Severino spent one season on the New York Mets (before the Athletics).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 5, 2024): “BREAKING: Right-hander Luis Severino and the A’s are in agreement on a three-year, $67 million contract, sources tell ESPN. It is the largest guarantee in the history of the A’s franchise. And even with the qualifying offer attached, Severino got well over market expectations.”

Over 213 career games, Severino has gone 75-61 with a 3.93 ERA.