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Former New York Yankees All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 17: Luis Severino #40 of the New York Yankees during the 89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard at Nationals Park on July 17, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will have the day off.

They played the first two games of their series with the Baltimore Orioles on Friday (in the Bronx).

After losing by a score of 10-2, the Yankees rebounded to win the second game 6-3.

Former Yankees All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees and the American League and Luis Severino #40 of the New York Yankees and the American League look on during the 89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard at Nationals Park on July 17, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Earlier this week, a former Yankees All-Star (Luis Severino) sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “With my Queen 🖤🤍 I love You mami @rosmaly_frechel”

There were over 1,300 likes on his post.

The 32-year-old has 330,000 followers on Instagram.

Looking At Severino

GettyLuis Severino #40 of the Athletics reacts after giving up a walk home during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2026 in New York City.

Severino is in the middle of his second season playing for the Athletics.

That said, he has been out of action since May.

MLB.com wrote (on September 12): “”Looked good” in a Sept. 12 bullpen session at Sutter Health Park but will not pitch again for the A’s this season. Expected to have a normal offseason.”

Severino finished the year going 2-6 with a 4.16 ERA in 12 starts.

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees and Luis Severino #40 of the Athletics talk during batting practice at Yankee Stadium on April 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Severino had initially started out his career with the Yankees.

He made two MLB All-Star Games (2017-18).

In addition, Severino pitched in 11 MLB playoff games for the franchise.

GettyLuis Severino #40 of the New York Yankees reacts after closing out the third inning against the Oakland Athletics during the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on October 03, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

After his run in the Bronx, Severino spent one season on the New York Mets (before the Athletics).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 5, 2024): “BREAKING: Right-hander Luis Severino and the A’s are in agreement on a three-year, $67 million contract, sources tell ESPN. It is the largest guarantee in the history of the A’s franchise. And even with the qualifying offer attached, Severino got well over market expectations.”

Over 213 career games, Severino has gone 75-61 with a 3.93 ERA.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former New York Yankees All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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