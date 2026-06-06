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New York Yankees Officially Sign 4-Year MLB Player Before Red Sox Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 08: New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media prior to the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Boston Red Sox (at home) in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 5-3 loss on Friday.

New York Yankees Sign 4-Year Player

GettyAli Sanchez #29 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Yankees announced that they had made a roster move.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees signed C Ali Sánchez (#39) to a Major League contract and selected him to the active roster.”

Sánchez had been playing for their Triple-A affiliate this season.

He has four seasons of MLB experience with the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays and Miami Marlins.

Over 50 career games, Sánchez is batting .183 with 22 hits, four RBI’s, seven runs and two stolen bases.

The Yankees had optioned J. C. Escarra after Friday’s game.

They wrote (via X): “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned C J.C. Escarra to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Social Media Reacts

GettyAli Sánchez #47 of the Miami Marlins looks to the dugout requesting a review of a play at the plate during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on August 4, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying about the signing:

@LombardIsKing_: “Ok so I’m thinking Yankees lineup today should prolly be DH Goldy 1B Rice LF Bellinger 2B Rosario RF Jones SS Caballero CF Grisham 3B Schumann C Sanchez”

@Ddsadyyzx3sj2: “He was hitting well in AAA for a while but came back to earth and is hitting .227. Not sure if he is the answer but I hope he hits decently.”

@richrita825: “Been on 6 teams in 6 years. Career WAR in the negative. This will solve all their problems.”

@Benriceloverr: “That’s cool but wells was the one who needed to be sent down”

@DrinkyUncle: “Please tell me Wells is out of the lineup today.”

Yankees Right Now

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after a foul ball in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees come into Saturday as the second-place team in the American League East with a 37-26 record in 63 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 18-12 in 30 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Officially Sign 4-Year MLB Player Before Red Sox Game

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