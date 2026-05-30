New York Yankees Signing Player For $4 Million Looks Genius

On Friday night, the New York Yankees opened up their series with the Athletics in California.

The Yankees won by a score of 8-2.

Paul Goldschmidt finished with one home run (and three RBI’s).

Jeff Quagliata of YES Network wrote: “Paul Goldschmidt with his 378th career homer which passes Norm Cash and Jeff Kent and tied Manny Machado and Matt Williams for 78th all-time.”

Yankees Signing Player For $4 Million Looks Genius

Goldschmidt is in the middle of his second year with the Yankees.

At 38, he has still been a very valuable player.

The former MVP is currently batting .262 with 27 hits, six home runs, 18 RBI’s and 18 runs in 32 games.

It’s worth noting that the Yankees signed Goldschmidt to a modest one-year, $4 million contract over the offseason.

Before the Yankees, Goldschmidt had stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals.

The seven-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his 16th season.

Social Media Reacts To Goldschmidt’s Play

Here’s what people have been saying about Goldschmidt:

@JosephEsposito0: “Paul Goldschmidt this season: .273 AVG .368 OBP .535 SLG .903 OPS 146 wRC+ UNC STILL GOT IT.”

@_yankeesource: “PAUL GOLDSCHMIDT WITH A THREE-RUN HOME RUN (6) TO LEFT-CENTER FIELD TO EXTEND THE YANKEES LEAD TO 4-0 IN THE T1ST! HR Distance: 380ft Exit Velocity: 99.5 MPH Launch Angle: 38 degrees”

@TallDPD: “Paul Goldschmidt doesn’t get the recognition he deserves. Been a beast this year.”

@RyanMorik: “If Paul Goldschmidt keeps this up the Yankees have a real decision to make with Giancarlo Stanton. And no, Ben Rice isn’t catching.”

@yankeestruther: “Paul Goldschmidt has produced more WAR than Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in 24 less games”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 35-22 record in 57 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 18-13 in 31 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Athletics, the Yankees will host the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.