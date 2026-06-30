New York Yankees’ Skid Prompts Candid Statement From Aaron Boone Before Tigers Game

For an organization that has shown such dominance earlier this season, it’s rather frustrating to watch the New York Yankees spiral.

Now trying to climb out of a five-game losing skid, manager Aaron Boone sat down with Talkin’ Yanks to break things down.

Aaron Boone Pinpoints Yankees’ Struggles

In Boone’s recent appearance on Talkin’ Yanks (via X), he opened up about where New York currently stands.

“It’s been five games,” he said. “Five games where we haven’t caught it well, and we haven’t hit. That’s what it comes down to. We’ve got to do a better job at getting some guys on base, obviously getting a couple guys going, and part of that is the tough stretch of pitching we’ve gone through.”

He added, “Even going back to the last Detroit series, where I thought we played some of our best baseball. We obviously got a lot of big hits where you’re facing Framber, Mize and Skubal, and then for the Red Sox going through what they’re going through this year, they run real pitching at you every single day, and then obviously this series we’re getting some more of that.”

Boone finished by stating, “We’ve got to do a better job period, but we’ve been certainly more than held down offensively this week.”

As mentioned in the episode, New York has experienced similar slumps in the past, but this one feels different.

Rather than relying on offense one moment and defense the other, both sides of the ball seem to be in a rut.

Boone Highlights the Silver Lining

Despite the obstacles that are appearing, while on Talkin’ Yanks, Boone identified a silver lining.

One of the Yankees’ most productive stars this season has been 27-year-old Ben Rice.

However, he, too, is in a rough patch right now.

“Again, it sucks going through it, but it’s also kind of a good thing to have to go through, especially for such a good hitter, who, like you said, obviously he’s had a nice trajectory here these last few years, getting now to this All-Star level, real middle-of-the-order beast, to going through it now for a couple weeks,” said Boone.

“How do you react to that? How do you adjust? How do you, as a young player, kind of work your way through that?” he added. “I, in a weird way, like that test for him and think he’s handling it well, and there’s no doubt in my mind he’ll come through it. It’s just a matter of trying to shorten that window a little bit.”

Rice is currently slashing .269/.358/.558 with a career-high .916 OPS and 22 home runs through 79 games.

He continues to lead the franchise in homers this season.

Looking at the Major Leagues overall, the rising infielder ranks fifth in homers, tied with Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Rice has shown elite power this season, and it’s highly unlikely that he’s truly out of fuel.

As Boone mentioned, fans should expect to see him work through it and return to the player they saw just a few short weeks ago.