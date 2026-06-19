Recent New York Yankees Player And 10-Year Veteran Cut By Current MLB Team

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will be back in the Bronx to open up a new series with the Cincinnati Reds.

They are coming off a 5-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

Recent Yankees Player Cut By Current MLB Team

Also on Friday, news came out that Austin Slater was designated for assignment by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Slater had finished the 2025 season with the Yankees.

Rays Communications wrote: “The Tampa Bay Rays have reinstated OF Jonny DeLuca (right hamstring strain) from the 10-day IL and designated OF Austin Slater for assignment. The club’s 40-man roster is now at 39 players.”

Slater has already played for the Miami Marlins, New York Mets (and Rays) this season.

He is batting .231 with 15 hits, three RBIs, six runs and four stolen bases in 28 games.

Looking At Slater

Slater was picked in the 8th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He is most known for his time with the San Francisco Giants where he spent part of eight seasons.

The 33-year-old has also had stops with the Chicago White Sox, Baltimore Orioles and Cincinnati Reds over 10 total seasons.

Slater could be a good addition to another team’s bench.

He will be a name to watch over the next few weeks, as he continues to draw interest from teams around the MLB.

Yankees And Rays Right Now

The Yankees are currently at the top of the American League East with a 45-28 record in 73 games.

They are 8-2 over their last ten games.

The Rays are one spot below the Yankees with a 41-30 record in 71 games.

They have gone just 4-6 over their last ten games.