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Recent New York Yankees Player And 10-Year Veteran Cut By Current MLB Team

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 31: Austin Slater #29 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Tampa Bay Rays during their game at Yankee Stadium on July 31, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will be back in the Bronx to open up a new series with the Cincinnati Reds.

They are coming off a 5-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

Recent Yankees Player Cut By Current MLB Team

GettyAustin Slater #20 of the Tampa Bay Rays reacts after stealing second during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on June 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Also on Friday, news came out that Austin Slater was designated for assignment by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Slater had finished the 2025 season with the Yankees.

Rays Communications wrote: “The Tampa Bay Rays have reinstated OF Jonny DeLuca (right hamstring strain) from the 10-day IL and designated OF Austin Slater for assignment. The club’s 40-man roster is now at 39 players.”

Slater has already played for the Miami Marlins, New York Mets (and Rays) this season.

He is batting .231 with 15 hits, three RBIs, six runs and four stolen bases in 28 games.

Looking At Slater

GettyAustin Slater #29 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on September 10, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Slater was picked in the 8th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He is most known for his time with the San Francisco Giants where he spent part of eight seasons.

The 33-year-old has also had stops with the Chicago White Sox, Baltimore Orioles and Cincinnati Reds over 10 total seasons.

GettyAustin Slater #15 of the Chicago White Sox high fives teammates after scoring a run on a RBI double hit by Edgar Quero #7 (not pictured) against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Rate Field on July 09, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Slater could be a good addition to another team’s bench.

He will be a name to watch over the next few weeks, as he continues to draw interest from teams around the MLB.

Yankees And Rays Right Now

The Yankees are currently at the top of the American League East with a 45-28 record in 73 games.

They are 8-2 over their last ten games.

GettyManager Kevin Cash #16 of the Tampa Bay Rays looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on April 14, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Rays are one spot below the Yankees with a 41-30 record in 71 games.

They have gone just 4-6 over their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Recent New York Yankees Player And 10-Year Veteran Cut By Current MLB Team

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