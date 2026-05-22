Injured Yankees Slugger Could Bypass Minor League Rehab

The New York Yankees aren’t the only franchise struggling to escape the injured list this month, but the IL has claimed a handful of their key players in recent weeks.

Among the exhaustive list is Giancarlo Stanton, who was sidelined on April 28 due to a right calf strain. His date of return remains unknown at the time of this writing, but there could be good news around the corner.

However, this is all dependent on how next week plays out.

Giancarlo Stanton’s Exam Will Be Telling

As reported by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, the 36-year-old veteran slugger will be undergoing an examination next week, which will ultimately determine whether he can resume running.

Hoch further states that skipper Aaron Boone suggested Stanton could potentially bypass a minor league rehab assignment given that he’s continued to hit. This would be the best-case scenario for the franchise, but it certainly isn’t guaranteed.

To be candid, the sooner Stanton is able to return to the Yankees’ lineup, the better. He’s a premier hitter with two Silver Slugger Awards under his belt. Before landing on himself on the IL, he was slashing .256/.302/.422 with a .724 OPS and three homers through 24 games.

For reference, his 2025 stat sheet stood at .273/.350/.594 with a .944 OPS and 24 homers through 77 games. Simply put, he is not a batter that New York wants on the sidelines.

Having said that, if he doesn’t require a tune-up period in the minors, fans could see him back in the lineup sooner than expected. His results next week will provide a more solidified look at the timeline he is facing.

Yankees Disrupted by IL

New York isn’t alone when it comes to the IL this season, but fortunately, they aren’t in the worst position. Currently standing at 30-21 overall in the NL East, trailing the Tampa Bay Rays at 33-15, the Yankees have been faring quite well.

Still, they have a list of notable players out of commission, some of whom include Luis Gil, Max Fried and Jasson Domínguez. As always, losing any player to an injury is far from ideal, but particularly players who carry as much weight as Stanton does.

With New York in such a tight race in the NL East, escaping the IL will be imperative, and maintaining a healthy lineup and rotation will be the key to unlocking future success.

In Stanton’s case, he is no stranger to suffering injuries and undergoing the grueling recovery process. In fact, a few years have passed since Stanton played in a full MLB season.

But with approximately 17 years of Major League Baseball experience under his belt, he brings a strong sense of leadership and plenty of veteran energy to the plate, which only supplements his already powerful hitting.

The only thing holding him back at this point in the season is his persistent injuries. Making a full recovery is one thing, but maintaining proper health is another — this is where the key slugger has struggled historically.