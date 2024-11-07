Yankees Superstar Predicted to Sign With Mets for $650 Million

Losing Juan Soto would be an unfortunate outcome for the New York Yankees. If he were to sign with the New York Mets, everything would change. Soto, regarded as one of the best free agents in MLB history, could change the Yankees franchise with his decision.

If Soto signed with the Mets, Yankees fans would rightfully be upset. Losing him to the Mets would sting much more than if he were to play for a different club.

Owner Steve Cohen has proven he’s willing to spend, making Soto in Queens a real possibility. Some have viewed the Yankees and Mets as the two top suitors, as the two New York teams will battle it out.

Joe Pantorno of AMNY predicted where Soto would land and for how much on November 5. He predicted that Soto would sign with the Mets for $650 million over three seasons.

“The crown jewel of the free-agent market will move across the Big Apple to Queens after Steve Cohen and David Stearns win the bidding war for the 26-year-old superstar. Just moments after losing the World Series with the Yankees, Soto suggested that the Yankees do not hold an advantage over any of the other 29 teams that could come knocking at his door in free agency, meaning he will go to the highest bidder that also provides the promise of winning.

“The Mets tick both of those boxes off. They were one of the biggest surprises in Major League Baseball this season by making a run to the NLCS, pushing the eventual champion Los Angeles Dodgers to six games before bowing out,” Pantorno wrote. “For a generational talent of Soto’s caliber, it is likely that no price set by his agent, Scott Boras, would be too high for Cohen, as the promise of a top-of-the-lineup duo of Francisco Lindor and Soto could fuel the Mets for the next decade.”

Soto Not Expected to Decide Soon

The issue for the New York Yankees regarding Soto potentially joining the New York Mets is that it might not happen soon. Free agency is already open, and while there haven’t been many big signings yet, the Yankees could put themselves in a brutal position if they’re banking on Soto to re-sign just for him to land with the Mets.

They could be out of the mix for others because of him waiting.

His decision isn’t expected to come for a bit, which isn’t uncommon for a Scott Boras client. There’s even a chance the slugger will wait until the spring, as Boras will often wait until he gets the exact dollar he wants.

Boras spoke to the media during the general manager meetings, mentioning that he can’t put a timeframe on Soto’s decision.

“Due to the volume of interest and Juan’s desire to hear [from teams], I can’t put a timeframe on it, but it’s going to be a very thorough process for him,” Boras said on November 6, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN. “He wants to meet people personally. He wants to talk with them. He wants to hear from them.”

Is Soto to the Mets a Real Possibility?

The New York Yankees have drawn a bigger crowd and fan base than the New York Mets. The Yankees have history and a bigger market on their side. Despite both teams playing in New York, the Yankees are the more followed team.

However, that might not mean much to Soto. If he believes the Mets have a chance to win, that could be his deciding factor, as Boras said he wants to compete for a World Series in every season.

“He wants ownership that’s going to support that they are going win annually,” Boras said. “Owners want to meet with Juan and sit down and talk with him about what they’re going to provide for their franchise short term and long term.”

If it comes down to the money, the Yankees have the funds. However, Cohen has more, so it’s fair to suggest he could give Soto a bigger offer than the Yankees could.