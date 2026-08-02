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New York Yankees Announce Notable Spencer Jones Decision Before Cubs Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 05: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees follows through on his fourth-inning RBI double against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will finish their three-game series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

They are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Spencer Jones has hit a home run in each of the first two games in the series.

He batted 7th in those games.

New York Yankees Announce Notable Spencer Jones Decision

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees hits a single during the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 1, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 8/2 T. Grisham CF B. Rice 1B A. Rosario DH S. Jones LF J. Domínguez RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B R. McMahon 3B J. Caballero SS A. Wells C G. Cole SP”

Jones has been moved up to the 4th spot in the order on Sunday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Notable Spencer Jones Decision Before Cubs Game

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