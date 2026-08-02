New York Yankees Announce Notable Spencer Jones Decision Before Cubs Game

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will finish their three-game series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

They are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Spencer Jones has hit a home run in each of the first two games in the series.

He batted 7th in those games.

New York Yankees Announce Notable Spencer Jones Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 8/2 T. Grisham CF B. Rice 1B A. Rosario DH S. Jones LF J. Domínguez RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B R. McMahon 3B J. Caballero SS A. Wells C G. Cole SP”

Jones has been moved up to the 4th spot in the order on Sunday.