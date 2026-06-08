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New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision Before Guardians Series

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JUPITER, FLORIDA - MARCH 04: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees looks on during the national anthem prior to a spring training game against the Miami Marlins at Roger Dean Stadium on March 04, 2024 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

On Monday evening, the New York Yankees will open up a new series with the Cleveland Guardians (in Ohio).

They most recently beat the Boston Red Sox (at home) by a score of 6-1.

Spencer Jones had one at-bat off the bench.

Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees bats against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 11, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

For Monday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 6/8 T. Grisham CF B. Rice 1B P. Goldschmidt DH C. Bellinger LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B S. Jones RF J. Caballero SS R. McMahon 3B J. Escarra C W. Warren SP”

Jones is back in the lineup (and batting 6th).

He is in the middle of his rookie year (and made his MLB debut last month).

Right now, the former Vanderbilt star is batting .250 with seven hits, three RBI’s and one stolen base in 12 games.

Social Media Reacts To Monday’s Lineup

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees singles during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about Monday’s lineup:

@tommyownzall: “Looking for a Spencer Jones homer.”

@willNYYanks:Spencer Jones needs to hit a blast and go off on a hot run. Another is Jasson Dominguez, when he comes back, he’d better look like a Martian before Aaron Judge comes back, because if fans think that Volpe is the modern newest Yankee bust, think again.”

@Sjonesenjoyer: “Let jones get ulimited playing time and send down Volpe”

@BranBranly81: “Can we keep Spencer in the lineup! I he needs the at bats!”

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees steps to the plate in the second inning for his first major league at-bat against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on May 08, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Jones was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

The Yankees (and their fans) are expecting a lot from him over the next few years.

Yankees Right Now

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after a foul ball in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are 38-26 in 64 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 19-14 in 33 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision Before Guardians Series

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