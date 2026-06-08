New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision Before Guardians Series

On Monday evening, the New York Yankees will open up a new series with the Cleveland Guardians (in Ohio).

They most recently beat the Boston Red Sox (at home) by a score of 6-1.

Spencer Jones had one at-bat off the bench.

Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision

For Monday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 6/8 T. Grisham CF B. Rice 1B P. Goldschmidt DH C. Bellinger LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B S. Jones RF J. Caballero SS R. McMahon 3B J. Escarra C W. Warren SP”

Jones is back in the lineup (and batting 6th).

He is in the middle of his rookie year (and made his MLB debut last month).

Right now, the former Vanderbilt star is batting .250 with seven hits, three RBI’s and one stolen base in 12 games.

Social Media Reacts To Monday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about Monday’s lineup:

@tommyownzall: “Looking for a Spencer Jones homer.”

@willNYYanks: “Spencer Jones needs to hit a blast and go off on a hot run. Another is Jasson Dominguez, when he comes back, he’d better look like a Martian before Aaron Judge comes back, because if fans think that Volpe is the modern newest Yankee bust, think again.”

@Sjonesenjoyer: “Let jones get ulimited playing time and send down Volpe”

@BranBranly81: “Can we keep Spencer in the lineup! I he needs the at bats!”

Jones was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

The Yankees (and their fans) are expecting a lot from him over the next few years.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are 38-26 in 64 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 19-14 in 33 games on the road).