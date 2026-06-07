New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision Before Red Sox Game

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 5-3 loss on Friday (and Saturday was rained out).

Spencer Jones finished Friday’s game with three hits and one RBI.

New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/7 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF A. Rosario 3B T. Grisham CF A. Volpe SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero RF A. Sánchez C C. Schlittler SP”

Jones is not in Sunday’s lineup.

He is currently batting .259 with seven hits, three RBI’s and one stolen base in 11 games this season.

The 25-year-old made his MLB debut last month.

Social Media Reacts To Sunday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about Sunday’s lineup against the Red Sox:

@nepaconch: “I think you omitted Jones. Give the kid MLB at bats if you want him to succeed.”

@HolyPinstripes: “Why not Cabby at Short and Jones in right? The stranglehold Volpe has on this organization needs to be studied.”

@NiBo9797: “Jones 3/3, needs MLB at bats, gets benched the other night and hasn’t seen the lineup again. Idiots.”

@RamonCr29342747: “Jones plays every day at AAA now up here, he’s just a platoon player .”

@shell895: “Jones not in again… Good luck to Sanchez. LET’S GO YANKEES!!! WIN!!!”

@DaAceAvenue: “They had a whole night to sleep on it and still put out this lineup. Give Spencer Jones a real shot.”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees enter play as the second-place team in the American League East with a 37-26 record in 63 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 18-12 in 30 games at home).

Following the Red Sox, the Yankees will visit the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night in Ohio.