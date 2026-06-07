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New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision Before Red Sox Game

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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 11: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees bats against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 11, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 5-3 loss on Friday (and Saturday was rained out).

Spencer Jones finished Friday’s game with three hits and one RBI.

New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees singles during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2026 in New York City.

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/7 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF A. Rosario 3B T. Grisham CF A. Volpe SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero RF A. Sánchez C C. Schlittler SP”

Jones is not in Sunday’s lineup.

He is currently batting .259 with seven hits, three RBI’s and one stolen base in 11 games this season.

The 25-year-old made his MLB debut last month.

Social Media Reacts To Sunday’s Lineup

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees steps to the plate in his first major league at bat in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on May 08, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Here’s what people were saying about Sunday’s lineup against the Red Sox:

@nepaconch: “I think you omitted Jones. Give the kid MLB at bats if you want him to succeed.”

@HolyPinstripes: “Why not Cabby at Short and Jones in right? The stranglehold Volpe has on this organization needs to be studied.”

@NiBo9797: “Jones 3/3, needs MLB at bats, gets benched the other night and hasn’t seen the lineup again. Idiots.”

@RamonCr29342747: “Jones plays every day at AAA now up here, he’s just a platoon player .”

@shell895: “Jones not in again… Good luck to Sanchez. LET’S GO YANKEES!!! WIN!!!”

@DaAceAvenue: “They had a whole night to sleep on it and still put out this lineup. Give Spencer Jones a real shot.”

Yankees Right Now

GettyTrent Grisham #12 (R) of the New York Yankees celebrates his fifth inning home run against the Boston Red Sox with teammate Ben Rice #22 at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees enter play as the second-place team in the American League East with a 37-26 record in 63 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 18-12 in 30 games at home).

Following the Red Sox, the Yankees will visit the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night in Ohio.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision Before Red Sox Game

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