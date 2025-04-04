Yankees Trade Proposal Moves Spencer Jones for $108 Million Star

It’s no surprise that the New York Yankees are interested in adding another arm before the trade deadline.

If the Yankees believe they need an ace-caliber starter before the deadline, expect them to make a move prior to that, too. Making a move in the foreseeable future would allow the Yankees to assess their needs heading into the break, something the front office should consider.

There are multiple arms who will be available for the Yankees to trade for. Among them could be Luis Castillo of the Seattle Mariners, a team typically looking to shed salary.

In a Bleacher Report live stream, Tyler Ward proposed a deal to send Castillo to the Yankees for a package involving Spencer Jones.

“The Yankees, without Gerrit Cole and without multiple guys that have been down with injuries this year to their rotation, to pair Castillo to headline the rotation this year with Max Fried and Carlos Rodon — that’s a very rock solid 1-2-3 just like that after you were otherwise pretty concerned heading into the season when Gerrit went down with his very unfortunate Tommy John (surgery) that was inevitable,” Ward said.

“And for the Mariners, what do you get in return? You get, finally, a trade package that is worthwhile, which includes key bats like Spencer Jones.”

Castillo Knows He Might be Traded

Castillo has been hot in trade rumors over the past few months.

The New York Yankees, and every other team around Major League Baseball that wants him, understands that.

However, until the Seattle Mariners make a decision on whether they want to get rid of him, he’s in Seattle and holds all control. The right-hander, who owns a 3.00 ERA in the early stages of the season, has a no-trade clause.

If he doesn’t want to be dealt, he could void a deal and stay with the Mariners, making this a difficult task for the Yankees if they go down that path.

“I didn’t have really a big reaction. I mean, still left in my contract is that no-trade clause. But if the team would have come to me in some negotiation, who knows what happens? It’s not the first time that my name has been linked to something like this.

“It’s good because you get to spend, maybe not many years, but a certain amount of time with one team and kind of create that one family,” Castillo said, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. “It’s happened. I’ve been here three years. I’ve created that family. So having the [no-trade clause] to kind of control my future, it helps a lot.”

Is Trading Jones Smart?

The New York Yankees moving on from Jones would signal that they no longer expect much out of him.

However, Castillo is good enough to warrant trading for, even if Jones turns things around in the minors. He was brutal during the 2024 season in Double-A, striking out a concerning 200 times.

The Yankees made him untouchable a year ago, but clearly, things have changed since.

The Yankees have had the unfortunate issue of holding on to prospects for too long. Jones continues to look like one of them, but if they got somebody like Castillo in return form, it’d be a win.