Yankees Land $108 Million 3-Time All-Star in Trade Pitch

Gerrit Cole is out for the season, Luis Gil will miss a period of time, and the New York Yankees will likely deal with another injury throughout the year. It’s tough, but the game is the game, and pitching injuries are up like never before.

The wise thing to do would be to trade for another starter. The Yankees have a few prospects to trade and money to spend, no matter how much they want to suggest they don’t.

If they’re willing to take on salary, Luis Castillo could be the perfect addition. He’s on a five-year, $108 million deal until 2027, with a vesting option in 2028.

Zach Pressnell of NewsWeek pitched a deal for the Yankees to land him, moving a few big-league ready players in the deal.

“With these major question marks surrounding Gil and Cole, the Yankees could look to swing a huge trade to acquire another starting pitcher to put at the top of their rotation. Seattle Mariners ace Luis Castillo could be a very welcomed addition to the Yankees’ roster. The Yankees were reportedly in on Castillo when the Cincinnati Reds were looking to trade him a few seasons ago, but Castillo ultimately landed in Seattle…

“In exchange for the righty, the Bronx Bombers would likely need to part ways with a few big league-ready prospects like Spencer Jones, Everson Pereira, or Jorbit Vivas. It would cost a few more prospects as well, but it’s a move the Yankees may want to look into,” Pressnell wrote.

Castillo Named ‘Top’ Target

Castillo was expected to be available during the winter. The New York Yankees or any other team didn’t give the Seattle Mariners what they wanted, and he’s still on the roster as of now.

The right-hander is on an excellent deal, but the Mariners are always willing to shed salary. If the Yankees have prospects they want, it could make sense, and that contract could be an enticing piece.

For more than just the contract he’s on, Jack Murray of Bleacher Report named the veteran one of the Yankees “top” targets.

“Seattle may not be keen to move Castillo but a strong offer could land the righty. He went 11-12 with a 3.64 ERA in 2024 and the 32-year-old could fit into the rotation for a few more years as he is under contract through at least 2027,” Murray wrote.

Will the Mariners Trade Him?

The New York Yankees moving on from Castillo isn’t out of the question. They were looking to do so in the winter, but they also should feel somewhat confident in competing in a very average American League West.

They also have a loaded rotation, and if the deal is right, could look to move Castillo for a position of need.

According to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, however, a trade for Castillo is less likely than it was during the beginning of the offseason.

“The Mariners will continue to monitor the market for potential roster upgrades, but trading veteran right-hander Luis Castillo — their highest-paid player — is less likely now than it was early in the winter, according to multiple major-league sources with direct knowledge of the club’s plans,” Jude wrote.