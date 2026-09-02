New York Yankees Star Spencer Jones Makes Gerrit Cole Statement

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees played the second game of their series with the Los Angeles Angels in California.

The Yankees won by a score of 7-3.

Spencer Jones finished with two hits and two walks, including three RBIs, two runs and one stolen base.

Spencer Jones Makes Gerrit Cole Statement

Gerrit Cole was the starter (and got the win).

He went 5.1 innings, allowing three earned runs (and five strikeouts).

After the game, Jones was asked about Cole (via YES Network).

They are both from California.

Reporter: “Thoughts on Gerrit tonight? Playing behind him.”

Jones: “I love playing for Gerrit. It’s fun playing for a fellow Californian in California. We bond over that. So it’s just fun playing together. And especially today. Near by where he grew up. I was rooting for him all night, and he did a good job.”

Looking At Cole

Cole is in the middle of his 6th season pitching for the Yankees.

The six-time MLB All-Star is currently 8-7 with a 3.29 ERA in 18 starts this year.

He has also spent time with the Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Looking At Jones Right Now

Jones made his MLB debut earlier this season.

The former Vanderbilt star is currently batting .245 with 45 hits, nine home runs, 28 RBIs, 27 runs and nine stolen bases in 66 games.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 79-60 record in 139 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 42-29 in 71 games on the road).