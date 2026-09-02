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New York Yankees Star Spencer Jones Makes Gerrit Cole Statement

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ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 01:Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a solo homerun during the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 01, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees played the second game of their series with the Los Angeles Angels in California.

The Yankees won by a score of 7-3.

Spencer Jones finished with two hits and two walks, including three RBIs, two runs and one stolen base.

Spencer Jones Makes Gerrit Cole Statement

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 01, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

Gerrit Cole was the starter (and got the win).

He went 5.1 innings, allowing three earned runs (and five strikeouts).

After the game, Jones was asked about Cole (via YES Network).

They are both from California.

Reporter: “Thoughts on Gerrit tonight? Playing behind him.”

Jones: “I love playing for Gerrit. It’s fun playing for a fellow Californian in California. We bond over that. So it’s just fun playing together. And especially today. Near by where he grew up. I was rooting for him all night, and he did a good job.”

Looking At Cole

GettyGerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 01, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

Cole is in the middle of his 6th season pitching for the Yankees.

The six-time MLB All-Star is currently 8-7 with a 3.29 ERA in 18 starts this year.

He has also spent time with the Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Looking At Jones Right Now

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees attempts a catch of a double from Christian Moore #4 of the Los Angeles Angels, scoring Vaughn Grissom #5 for a 5-1 lead, during the fifth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

Jones made his MLB debut earlier this season.

The former Vanderbilt star is currently batting .245 with 45 hits, nine home runs, 28 RBIs, 27 runs and nine stolen bases in 66 games.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyJosé Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees tags out Wade Meckler #53 of the Los Angeles Angels at second base after hitting a single during the third inning of a game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 01, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 79-60 record in 139 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 42-29 in 71 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Spencer Jones Makes Gerrit Cole Statement

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