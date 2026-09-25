New York Yankees Announce Giancarlo Stanton, Trent Grisham, Ryan Weathers News

The New York Yankees are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. Because of the threat of inclement weather, the Yankees will play a doubleheader on Friday, then finish the series on Sunday.

Before Friday’s doubleheader, the Yankees revealed news involving designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, outfielder Trent Grisham and left-handed pitcher Ryan Weathers.

New York Yankees Reveal Giancarlo Stanton, Trent Grisham, Ryan Weathers News Before Orioles Series

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 30: Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees speaks to the media prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on August 30, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)

The Yankees revealed that Weathers is scheduled to throw live batting practice to Stanton and Grisham today.

The New York Post’s Greg Joyce wrote on X: Ryan Weathers is scheduled to throw live BP today against Giancarlo Stanton and Trent Grisham, keeping his chances alive of being on the WC roster if all goes well.

Looking at Giancarlo Stanton

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 04: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees looks on during the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Stanton has been on the injured list since late April with a right calf strain.

He appeared on the verge of returning late last month until he strained his other calf.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 03: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees takes his turn at bat against the Miami Marlins during the home opener at Yankee Stadium on April 03, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

At the time of Stanton’s second calf strain, it looked like he’d be out for the rest of the season. But now, Stanton is working to return for the playoffs.

Before landing on the IL, Stanton held a .256/.302/.422 slash line over 24 games this season. He has hit three home runs this year.

Looking at Trent Grisham

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 23: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 8-3. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Grisham has been on the injured list with a right hamstring strain since Sept. 5.

This season, Grisham has hit .211/.308/.395 with 18 home runs and 59 RBI over 121 games. He is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

Looking at Ryan Weathers

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 22: Ryan Weathers #40 of the New York Yankees pitches during the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 22, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Weathers has been on the injured list since Aug. 23 with a left forearm flexor strain.

The southpaw has posted a 3.60 ERA with a 1.22 WHIP and 143 strikeouts over 137 1/3 innings this year.