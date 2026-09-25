New York Yankees Announce Giancarlo Stanton, Trent Grisham, Ryan Weathers News

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 29: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Giancarlo Stanton #27 after hitting a grand slam against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at Rate Field on August 29, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. Because of the threat of inclement weather, the Yankees will play a doubleheader on Friday, then finish the series on Sunday.
New York Yankees Reveal Giancarlo Stanton, Trent Grisham, Ryan Weathers News Before Orioles Series
The Yankees revealed that Weathers is scheduled to throw live batting practice to Stanton and Grisham today.
The New York Post’s Greg Joyce wrote on X: Ryan Weathers is scheduled to throw live BP today against Giancarlo Stanton and Trent Grisham, keeping his chances alive of being on the WC roster if all goes well.
Looking at Giancarlo Stanton
Stanton has been on the injured list since late April with a right calf strain.
He appeared on the verge of returning late last month until he strained his other calf.
At the time of Stanton’s second calf strain, it looked like he’d be out for the rest of the season. But now, Stanton is working to return for the playoffs.
Before landing on the IL, Stanton held a .256/.302/.422 slash line over 24 games this season. He has hit three home runs this year.
Looking at Trent Grisham
Grisham has been on the injured list with a right hamstring strain since Sept. 5.
This season, Grisham has hit .211/.308/.395 with 18 home runs and 59 RBI over 121 games. He is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.
Looking at Ryan Weathers
Weathers has been on the injured list since Aug. 23 with a left forearm flexor strain.
The southpaw has posted a 3.60 ERA with a 1.22 WHIP and 143 strikeouts over 137 1/3 innings this year.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The New York Yankees revealed news involving Giancarlo Stanton, Trent Grisham and Ryan Weathers before the Orioles series.
New York Yankees Announce Giancarlo Stanton, Trent Grisham, Ryan Weathers News