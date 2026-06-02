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New York Yankees Get Giancarlo Stanton News Before Guardians Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees looks on during the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on September 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will host the Cleveland Guardians in the Bronx.

They are coming off a road trip where they took five out of six games from the Kansas City Royals and Athletics.

New York Yankees Get Giancarlo Stanton News

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees looks on during the game against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium on May 05, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees have been without Giancarlo Stanton since April 24.

That said, they got a positive update before Tuesday’s game.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote: “Giancarlo Stanton will also hit live tomorrow, Aaron Boone said. #Yankees”

Before getting hurt, the former MVP had been batting .256 with 23 hits, three home runs, 14 RBI’s, eight runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

He is in his ninth season with the Yankees.

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees tosses his bat after he hit a home run against the San Francisco Giants in the sixth inning at Oracle Park on March 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

While Stanton is far from his prime at 36, he is still an important bat missing in the team’s lineup.

Last season, he batted .273 with 24 home runs and 66 RBI’s in just 77 games.

MLB.com wrote: “Has continued hitting and is performing plyometric exercises. Had imaging the week of May 25 that showed healing. Will take live BP June 3 and continue running.”

According to the site, Stanton could return to the Yankees in June.

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees speaks to the media before game four of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on October 08, 2025 in New York City.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Get Giancarlo Stanton News Before Guardians Series

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