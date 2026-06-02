New York Yankees Get Giancarlo Stanton News Before Guardians Series

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will host the Cleveland Guardians in the Bronx.

They are coming off a road trip where they took five out of six games from the Kansas City Royals and Athletics.

New York Yankees Get Giancarlo Stanton News

The Yankees have been without Giancarlo Stanton since April 24.

That said, they got a positive update before Tuesday’s game.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote: “Giancarlo Stanton will also hit live tomorrow, Aaron Boone said. #Yankees”

Before getting hurt, the former MVP had been batting .256 with 23 hits, three home runs, 14 RBI’s, eight runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

He is in his ninth season with the Yankees.

While Stanton is far from his prime at 36, he is still an important bat missing in the team’s lineup.

Last season, he batted .273 with 24 home runs and 66 RBI’s in just 77 games.

MLB.com wrote: “Has continued hitting and is performing plyometric exercises. Had imaging the week of May 25 that showed healing. Will take live BP June 3 and continue running.”

According to the site, Stanton could return to the Yankees in June.