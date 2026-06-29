BREAKING: Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. Ejected From Red Sox Game

On Sunday night, the New York Yankees are playing the final game of their series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

During the 7th inning, Jazz Chisholm Jr. got ejected.

He finished his night with one strikeout in two at-bats.

Via Underdog MLB: “Status alert: Jazz Chisholm Jr has been ejected Sunday.”

Chisholm Jr. came into the night batting .225 with 63 hits, 12 home runs, 33 RBIs, 42 runs and 24 stolen bases in 79 games.

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