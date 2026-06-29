NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees kneels during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 19, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
Chisholm Jr. came into the night batting .225 with 63 hits, 12 home runs, 33 RBIs, 42 runs and 24 stolen bases in 79 games.
Social Media Reacts
GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees catches Tsung-Che Cheng of the Boston Red Sox stealing second base for an out during the sixth inning at Fenway Park on June 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Sunday night, the New York Yankees are playing the final game of their series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.During the 7th inning, Jazz Chisholm Jr. got ejected.He finished his night with one strikeout in two at-bats.Via Underdog MLB: “Status alert: Jazz Chisholm Jr has been ejected Sunday.” Underdog MLB @UnderdogMLB · […]
BREAKING: Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. Ejected From Red Sox Game