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New York Yankees Star Leaves Fenway Park Without Speaking To Reporters

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 28: Manager of the New York Yankees Aaron Boone argues with home plate umpire umpire Adam Hamari after ejecting Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

On Sunday evening, the New York Yankees lost to the Boston Red Sox by a score of 5-4.

With the loss, they got swept (losing all four games in the series).

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (who was the leadoff hitter) finished with two strikeouts in three at-bats.

He was also ejected in the 7th inning.

Via Greg Joyce of The New York Post:Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been ejected. Mad at HP umpire for calling that he went around on strike three without appealing. 1B coach Dan Fiorito held him back while Aaron Boone went out to argue for him, but then Chisholm spiked his helmet, earning him the hook.”

Yankees Star Leaves Fenway Park Without Speaking

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after getting ejected in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

After the game, Chisholm Jr. was not available to speak to the media.

Via Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. was not around to talk postgame. He took off before reporters entered the clubhouse.”

The two-time MLB All-Star is in his third season playing for the Yankees.

He is currently batting .223 with 63 hits, 12 home runs, 33 RBIs, 42 runs and 24 stolen bases in 80 games.

Social Media Reacts To Update On Jazz

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on March 30, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Here’s what people were saying:

@activetrader23: “No accountability is a common theme under Boone’s leadership.”

@BrahmaBull71: “Who cares. Won’t miss him next season. He’s just worried about himself”

@Fox_FZ6R: “Whatever. Hope we trade him at the deadline anyways”

@gallagwar: “Not sure why i should care. Where are the GM and manager?”

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning at Comerica Park on June 23, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

@brian_brennan42: “I’m sick of this loser.”

@davidrifkin: “He’s really trying, without trying, to get himself traded at the deadline”

@masonj77: “Traded or not he’s done after this year. Not worth the trouble, especially after his reported price. Delusional. Doubt they even give him the qualifying offer”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 48-35 record in 83 games.

They are 1.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Leaves Fenway Park Without Speaking To Reporters

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