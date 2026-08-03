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New York Yankees Star Spencer Jones Sends Out 5-Word Post Amid Trade Deadline

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees follows through on his second inning home run against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Monday, the New York Yankees will host the St. Louis Cardinals for the first of a three-game series in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Yankees Star Spencer Jones Sends Out 5-Word Post

Getty Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees reacts to a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 31, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Also on Monday, Spencer Jones sent out a five-word post to Instagram.

He hit two home runs during their three-game series with the Cubs.

Jones wrote: “Fun week! Let’s go Yankees🗽🤟🏼”

There were over 7,000 likes on his post in less than one hour.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Talkin Yanks: “Looking good brotha!”

@oscar_vrbach: “Best bat for the yanks at the moment🔥🔥🔥”

@alexjoseph23: “U aren’t going anywhere”

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees celebrates hitting a home run during the seventh inning with teammate Ali Sánchez #39 during a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 1, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

@brandonsanti_: “The kid has arrived 😤”

@abcwddfg: “Hoping they don’t trade you 🐐”

@luke.grasso: “thooght this was a goodbye post💔💔”

Looking At Jones

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees celebrates his second inning home run against the Chicago White Sox with his teammates in the dugout at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2026 in New York City.

Jones is a big time prospect for the Yankees, as he is in the middle of his rookie year.

The 25-year-old was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

If the Yankees were to make a trade for a star player, they’d likely have to include someone like Jones in a package.

That said, it appears as if Jones is staying in New York for now.

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees steps to the plate in the second inning for his first major league at-bat against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on May 08, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Right now, Jones is batting .237 with 23 hits, five home runs, 13 RBIs, 10 runs and three stolen bases in 39 games.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into their series with the Cardinals as the second-place team in the American League East with a 63-49 record in 112 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 26-23 in 49 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Spencer Jones Sends Out 5-Word Post Amid Trade Deadline

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