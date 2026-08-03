New York Yankees Star Spencer Jones Sends Out 5-Word Post Amid Trade Deadline

On Monday, the New York Yankees will host the St. Louis Cardinals for the first of a three-game series in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Yankees Star Spencer Jones Sends Out 5-Word Post

Also on Monday, Spencer Jones sent out a five-word post to Instagram.

He hit two home runs during their three-game series with the Cubs.

Jones wrote: “Fun week! Let’s go Yankees🗽🤟🏼”

There were over 7,000 likes on his post in less than one hour.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Talkin Yanks: “Looking good brotha!”

@oscar_vrbach: “Best bat for the yanks at the moment🔥🔥🔥”

@alexjoseph23: “U aren’t going anywhere”

@brandonsanti_: “The kid has arrived 😤”

@abcwddfg: “Hoping they don’t trade you 🐐”

@luke.grasso: “thooght this was a goodbye post💔💔”

Looking At Jones

Jones is a big time prospect for the Yankees, as he is in the middle of his rookie year.

The 25-year-old was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

If the Yankees were to make a trade for a star player, they’d likely have to include someone like Jones in a package.

That said, it appears as if Jones is staying in New York for now.

Right now, Jones is batting .237 with 23 hits, five home runs, 13 RBIs, 10 runs and three stolen bases in 39 games.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into their series with the Cardinals as the second-place team in the American League East with a 63-49 record in 112 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 26-23 in 49 games at home).