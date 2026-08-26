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Injured New York Yankees Star Still Owed Over $170 Million

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees pitches during the game against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Houston Astros in the Bronx.

The Yankees will look to bounce back after losing by a score of 9-7 on Tuesday.

Injured Yankees Star Still Owed Over $170 Million

GettyMax Fried #54 of the New York Yankees pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning on Opening Day at Oracle Park on March 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Yankees announced the latest update on Max Fried.

MLB.com wrote (on August 25): “Threw 60 pitches over four innings of live BP on Aug. 24 at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees are considering activating Fried to start one game of their doubleheader vs. the Red Sox on Aug. 29.”

Fried has been fantastic when healthy.

That said, he has only had 15 starts this year.

The 32-year-old is 4-4 with a 2.81 ERA.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on August 17: “Today, the Yankees placed LHP Max Fried on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to 8/14) with a left elbow bone bruise.”

GettyMax Fried #54 of the New York Yankees looks on after giving up a two run double against Cam Smith #11 of the Houston Astros in the fifth inning during their game at Yankee Stadium on August 10, 2025 in New York City.

It’s worth noting that the Yankees still owe Fried $29 million per year through the 2032 season.

Therefore, they are still on the hook for over $170 million.

Looking At Fried

GettyStarting pitcher Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees throws against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Coors Field on May 24, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

Fried was picked in the 1st round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He spent eight seasons with the Atlanta Braves.

In that span, Fried made two All-Star Games (and won the 2021 World Series).

Ahead of the 2025 season, he signed with New York.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (on December 10, 2024): “The Max Fried eight-year, $218 million contract is the largest for a left-handed pitcher, and fourth by any pitcher in history. No deferrals. No opt-outs.”

Looking At New York Right Now

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees at bat during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees are currently 3.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the American League East.

They have gone 74-57 in 131 games this season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Injured New York Yankees Star Still Owed Over $170 Million

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