Injured New York Yankees Star Still Owed Over $170 Million

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Houston Astros in the Bronx.

The Yankees will look to bounce back after losing by a score of 9-7 on Tuesday.

Injured Yankees Star Still Owed Over $170 Million

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Yankees announced the latest update on Max Fried.

MLB.com wrote (on August 25): “Threw 60 pitches over four innings of live BP on Aug. 24 at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees are considering activating Fried to start one game of their doubleheader vs. the Red Sox on Aug. 29.”

Fried has been fantastic when healthy.

That said, he has only had 15 starts this year.

The 32-year-old is 4-4 with a 2.81 ERA.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on August 17: “Today, the Yankees placed LHP Max Fried on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to 8/14) with a left elbow bone bruise.”

It’s worth noting that the Yankees still owe Fried $29 million per year through the 2032 season.

Therefore, they are still on the hook for over $170 million.

Looking At Fried

Fried was picked in the 1st round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He spent eight seasons with the Atlanta Braves.

In that span, Fried made two All-Star Games (and won the 2021 World Series).

Ahead of the 2025 season, he signed with New York.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (on December 10, 2024): “The Max Fried eight-year, $218 million contract is the largest for a left-handed pitcher, and fourth by any pitcher in history. No deferrals. No opt-outs.”

Looking At New York Right Now

The Yankees are currently 3.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the American League East.

They have gone 74-57 in 131 games this season.