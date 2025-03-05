Yankees Trade Pitch Lands Mets 2-Time All-Star to Replace Dominguez

The New York Yankees have a Jasson Dominguez problem. However, it isn’t the youngsters’ fault, as he has no reason to be playing left field. The Yankees are trying to get creative, and in some sense, it isn’t the worst plan, but for a young kid who already has more expectations on him than nearly every other player on the roster, playing him out of position doesn’t do anyone any good.

If the Yankees don’t have any plan but to keep him out there and it doesn’t go as well as they’re hoping, what’s the next step? Could it be a trade?

Jason Burgos of Sportsnaut thinks it could be, pitching an idea to land Starling Marte of the New York Mets to help replace Dominguez.

“Well, the Yankees have a veteran pitcher they have been trying to move for months, Marcus Stroman. The former Met would certainly be a more than serviceable option to fill one of those holes in the Mets’ rotation to start the season. They also happen to have a veteran outfielder who can hit, that they have been wanting to trade in Starling Marte…

“The big question is would the Mets want Stroman back? While they have a new front office and manager, he may have rubbed some the wrong way during his three years in Queens when he skipped the pandemic-shortened season in 2020. Plus, he has a vesting option for $18.3 million in 2026 if he pitches over 140 innings,” Burgos wrote.

Dominguez Gaining Confidence

While the New York Yankees haven’t allowed Dominguez to have a full chance to show his true potential, the signs have been there when he’s on the diamond. Dominguez also suffered an elbow injury that required surgery, which hurt his chances of showing the Yankees what he’s all about.

Now, an expected daily starter, the expectations are high, and the top prospect understands that.

“I feel if I have a good swing, I can get it out anywhere,” Dominguez said, according to Greg Joyce of the New York Post. “I feel good about my swing from both sides. The first thing is for me to stay healthy this year and then my goal is to perform like people expect me to perform.”

Yankees Broadcaster Rips Yankees

Dominguez playing left field has been a red flag for many, including New York Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay.

Kay has never been afraid to let his thoughts known about the Yankees’ decisions.

“The reasons for it just make no sense to me,” Kay said on ESPN New York. “You’re going to take this guy out of his comfort zone so that Trent Grisham can be in his comfort zone the 30-40 games that he plays. How does that make any sense?”

Trading for Marte, or any other outfielder, would basically mean the Yankees have no trust in Dominguez. Doing that to him would be a disaster and be a bad signal for what’s to come.

“Last year in left field at Yankee Stadium, it was a mess. I’m not ripping the kid. He’s playing out of position,” Kay said. “So why put him in left now when his bat is going to be a really important factor on a team that doesn’t have Juan Soto anymore?”