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New York Yankees Announce Starting Pitchers for Wild Card Series vs. Red Sox

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Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch during the first inning of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees will play the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium this week.

Here is the schedule for the series:

  • Game 1: 8:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Sept. 29
  • Game 2: 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, Sept. 30
  • Game 3 (if necessary): 8:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, Oct. 1

All of the games will be available to watch on NBC and Peacock.

On Sunday, the Yankees officially announced their starting pitchers for the series.

New York Yankees Announce Starting Pitchers For Wild Card Series Against Boston Red Sox

New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 29: Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees speaks to media prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on August 29, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)

Here are the Yankees’ starting pitchers for the Wild Card round:

Looking at Cam Schlittler

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 02: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 02, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Schlittler is clearly the frontrunner in the American League Cy Young race.

Schlittler leads the American League in bWAR (7.1) and ERA (1.95). He has 239 strikeouts and a 0.91 WHIP over 193 2/3 innings this year.

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 21: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 21, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old right-hander made his MLB debut last season.

He made two postseason starts last year. He allowed four runs (two earned) with 14 strikeouts over 14 1/3 innings in last year’s playoffs.

Looking at Max Fried

New York Yankees v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 15: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of the game at Target Field on September 15, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Fried has spent plenty of the time on the IL this year but he has been outstanding when healthy.

The left-hander has posted a 2.80 ERA with 104 strikeouts over 112 2/3 innings this year.

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 22: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees pitches in the first inning during game two of a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 22, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Fried has 10 years of big-league experience. He signed with the Yankees in the 2024-25 offseason after eight years with the Atlanta Braves.

The southpaw has a career ERA of 3.01 with 1,156 strikeouts over 1,192 1/3 innings. He is a three-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glover and a 2021 World Series champion.

Looking at Gerrit Cole

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 23: Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Cole, 36, has plenty of experience pitching in big games.

He has a Cy Young and two ERA titles under his belt. He is also a six-time All-Star.

New York Yankees v San Diego Padres
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 06: Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees pitches against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning at Petco Park on September 06, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Cole missed the entire 2025 season  and the beginning of this year following Tommy John surgery.

The veteran right-hander has posted a 3.61 ERA with 131 strikeouts over 127 innings this season. He has a career ERA of 3.20 with 2,382 strikeouts over 2,081 innings across 13 seasons.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Announce Starting Pitchers for Wild Card Series vs. Red Sox

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