New York Yankees Announce Starting Pitchers for Wild Card Series vs. Red Sox

The New York Yankees will play the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium this week.

Here is the schedule for the series:

Game 1: 8:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Sept. 29

Game 2: 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, Sept. 30

Game 3 (if necessary): 8:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, Oct. 1

All of the games will be available to watch on NBC and Peacock.

On Sunday, the Yankees officially announced their starting pitchers for the series.

New York Yankees Announce Starting Pitchers For Wild Card Series Against Boston Red Sox

Here are the Yankees’ starting pitchers for the Wild Card round:

Looking at Cam Schlittler

Schlittler is clearly the frontrunner in the American League Cy Young race.

Schlittler leads the American League in bWAR (7.1) and ERA (1.95). He has 239 strikeouts and a 0.91 WHIP over 193 2/3 innings this year.

The 25-year-old right-hander made his MLB debut last season.

He made two postseason starts last year. He allowed four runs (two earned) with 14 strikeouts over 14 1/3 innings in last year’s playoffs.

Looking at Max Fried

Fried has spent plenty of the time on the IL this year but he has been outstanding when healthy.

The left-hander has posted a 2.80 ERA with 104 strikeouts over 112 2/3 innings this year.

Fried has 10 years of big-league experience. He signed with the Yankees in the 2024-25 offseason after eight years with the Atlanta Braves.

The southpaw has a career ERA of 3.01 with 1,156 strikeouts over 1,192 1/3 innings. He is a three-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glover and a 2021 World Series champion.

Looking at Gerrit Cole

Cole, 36, has plenty of experience pitching in big games.

He has a Cy Young and two ERA titles under his belt. He is also a six-time All-Star.

Cole missed the entire 2025 season and the beginning of this year following Tommy John surgery.

The veteran right-hander has posted a 3.61 ERA with 131 strikeouts over 127 innings this season. He has a career ERA of 3.20 with 2,382 strikeouts over 2,081 innings across 13 seasons.