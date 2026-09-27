New York Yankees Announce Starting Pitchers for Wild Card Series vs. Red Sox

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch during the first inning of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
Schlittler is clearly the frontrunner in the American League Cy Young race.
Schlittler leads the American League in bWAR (7.1) and ERA (1.95). He has 239 strikeouts and a 0.91 WHIP over 193 2/3 innings this year.
The 25-year-old right-hander made his MLB debut last season.
He made two postseason starts last year. He allowed four runs (two earned) with 14 strikeouts over 14 1/3 innings in last year’s playoffs.
Looking at Max Fried
Fried has spent plenty of the time on the IL this year but he has been outstanding when healthy.
The left-hander has posted a 2.80 ERA with 104 strikeouts over 112 2/3 innings this year.
Fried has 10 years of big-league experience. He signed with the Yankees in the 2024-25 offseason after eight years with the Atlanta Braves.
The southpaw has a career ERA of 3.01 with 1,156 strikeouts over 1,192 1/3 innings. He is a three-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glover and a 2021 World Series champion.
Looking at Gerrit Cole
Cole, 36, has plenty of experience pitching in big games.
He has a Cy Young and two ERA titles under his belt. He is also a six-time All-Star.
Cole missed the entire 2025 season and the beginning of this year following Tommy John surgery.
The veteran right-hander has posted a 3.61 ERA with 131 strikeouts over 127 innings this season. He has a career ERA of 3.20 with 2,382 strikeouts over 2,081 innings across 13 seasons.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The New York Yankees officially announced their starting pitchers for the American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox.
New York Yankees Announce Starting Pitchers for Wild Card Series vs. Red Sox