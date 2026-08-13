Struggling Yankees Rookie Speaks Out on Aaron Boone’s Lineup Change

New York Yankees center fielder Spencer Jones may have found his sweet spot in the lineup.

The struggling rookie was shuffled into the No. 3 hitting spot by manager Aaron Boone for Wednesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners, then rewarded the team with one of the best games of his young career.

Jones hit two doubles and drove in three runs, the second game of his career with multiple extra-base hits, and spoke out on the lineup change.

Spencer Jones Breaks Out After Moving to No. 3

Jones had hit in the No. 7 spot in the series opener against the Mariners, but moved up four spots and played right field in Game 2.

Speaking to reporters before Wednesday’s game, Jones said he’s been trying to settle in despite a cold month of August. He is hitting just .129 in nine games this month, but said it helps to be surrounded by familiar faces and a new spot in the lineup.

“I think the game slows down on your own terms as long as you are able to recognize that it’s speeding up on you, right?” Jones said, via MLB.com. “I think the thing that helps the most is the familiar faces and getting to know these guys in Spring Training, knowing that we’re all pulling the same rope.