Yankees Announce Sudden Paul Goldschmidt Decision Before Red Sox Series

On Friday night, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will open up a series in the Bronx.

The Yankees are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Houston Astros.

Most recently, they lost by a score of 5-1 on Thursday night.

Goldschmidt did not appear in a game during the series.

Yankees Announce Sudden Paul Goldschmidt Decision

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 8/28 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF H. Ramos RF T. Grisham CF G. Lombard Jr. SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero 3B A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP”

Goldschmidt is back in the lineup (and leading off) on Friday.

He is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees.

Right now, the seven-time All-Star is batting .247 with 75 hits, 16 home runs, 44 RBIs, 37 runs and one stolen base in 90 games this year.

Goldschmidt (who won the 2022 National League MVP Award) has also spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals over 16 seasons.

He will be a free agent after the 2026 season.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup On Friday

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Friday:

@RyanGarciaESM: “> Don’t use Ramos in a series against the Astros > Have him make his first start in a week against the Red Sox”

Gary Phillips: “Southpaw Patrick Sandoval is starting for the #RedSox tonight. #Yankees”

@AdamWeinrib: “Benching our hooooooottest hitter, love my teaaaaaaam!”