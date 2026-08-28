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Yankees Announce Sudden Paul Goldschmidt Decision Before Red Sox Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on May 17, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Mets won 3-2. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will open up a series in the Bronx.

The Yankees are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Houston Astros.

Most recently, they lost by a score of 5-1 on Thursday night.

Goldschmidt did not appear in a game during the series.

Yankees Announce Sudden Paul Goldschmidt Decision

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees at bat during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 8/28 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF H. Ramos RF T. Grisham CF G. Lombard Jr. SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero 3B A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP”

Goldschmidt is back in the lineup (and leading off) on Friday.

He is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees.

Right now, the seven-time All-Star is batting .247 with 75 hits, 16 home runs, 44 RBIs, 37 runs and one stolen base in 90 games this year.

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees looks on during the eighth inning after being intentionally walked against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City.

Goldschmidt (who won the 2022 National League MVP Award) has also spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals over 16 seasons.

He will be a free agent after the 2026 season.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup On Friday

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees at bat during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Friday:

@RyanGarciaESM: “> Don’t use Ramos in a series against the Astros > Have him make his first start in a week against the Red Sox”

Gary Phillips: “Southpaw Patrick Sandoval is starting for the #RedSox tonight. #Yankees”

@AdamWeinrib: “Benching our hooooooottest hitter, love my teaaaaaaam!”

GettySpencer Jones #78, Trent Grisham #12, and Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees talk while heading out to the field during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@unitednyg: “enough with the grish gimmick spencer jones needs to be above him in any circumstance”

@blevine1317: “Jones is hitting .333 with a 1.079 vs lefties and Boone sits him”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Yankees Announce Sudden Paul Goldschmidt Decision Before Red Sox Series

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