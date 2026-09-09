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New York Yankees Make Sudden Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 28: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on August 28, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Colorado Rockies in the Bronx.

They won by a score of 5-3.

UPDATE: Chelsea Janes of SNY reported the latest.

She wrote: “Jazz Chisholm Jr., who left the game in the bottom of the ninth, hurt his thumb sliding into second in the top of the inning. Boone said it’s numb right now, so they’ll know more tomorrow.”

Yankees Make Sudden Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after he is called out on strikes in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on April 01, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Near the end of Tuesday’s game, Jazz Chisholm Jr. was removed (and replaced with Jose Caballero).

Brendan Kuty of The Athletic wrote:Jazz Chisholm Jr. coming out of the game right now, José Caballero in at 2nd base. IDK if Jazz just got hurt or what.”

Chisholm Jr. finished his night with two hits.

Social Media Reacts

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees embraces teammates after scoring on an RBI single by Cody Bellinger #35 against the Los Angeles Angels during the tenth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 02, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

@TalkinYanks: “Jazz exits the game after making this throw to first base. In the previous inning it appeared that he may have jammed his finger while sliding into second”

@Keith_McPherson: “Jazz goes on the IL, Volpe returns! (im kidding chill chill)”

@FiresideYankees: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. has exited the game in the ninth after jamming his thumb sliding into second. José Caballero is in at second base. Brutal.”

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees takes his turn at bat against the Miami Marlins during the home opener at Yankee Stadium on April 03, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Max Mannis: “Uhhh is Jazz hurt or is this his monthly injury that we all panic about and turns out to be nothing?”

@GinaMuscato: “Judge back. Jazz out. wtf is this season 😭”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 82-62 record in 144 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 38-31 in 69 games at home).

After two more games with the Rockies, the Yankees will remain in the Bronx for a series with Bo Bichette and the New York Mets on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Make Sudden Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision

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