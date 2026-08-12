New York Yankees Announce Sudden George Lombard Jr. Decision During Mariners Series

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Seattle Mariners in the Bronx.

They most recently won by a score of 4-1 on Tuesday.

George Lombard Jr. (who batted 6th) finished with one hit and one strikeout.

Yankees Announce Sudden George Lombard Jr. Decision

For Wednesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 8/12 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH S. Jones RF L. García Jr. 1B H. Ramos LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C G. Lombard Jr. SS W. Warren SP”

Lombard Jr. has been moved down to the 9th spot in the order on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old rookie is batting .286 with six hits, two home runs, two RBIs and four runs in six games.

He made his MLB debut earlier this month.

Social Media On Lombard Jr.

Here’s what people were saying:

@RasheeTouchdown: “Is there a reason Lombard is batting 9th?”

@TheRealDeCar10: “Lombard can’t be batting 9th”

Eric Hubbs: “he needs to stay near the bottom of the lineup and give it life”

@ventureposting_: “WHY IS LOMBARD 9TH”

@Bronx_Zoolander: “I actually like the idea of Lombard in that “second lead off hitter” role.. especially since our leadoff hitter should not be a leadoff hitter.”

Looking At The Yankees On Wednesday

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 67-52 record in 119 games.

They are 6.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

At home, the Yankees have gone 30-26 in 56 games in the Bronx.