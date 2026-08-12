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New York Yankees Announce Sudden George Lombard Jr. Decision During Mariners Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees walks out of the cage during batting practice before the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Seattle Mariners in the Bronx.

They most recently won by a score of 4-1 on Tuesday.

George Lombard Jr. (who batted 6th) finished with one hit and one strikeout.

Yankees Announce Sudden George Lombard Jr. Decision

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees breaks his bat on a pitch during the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in New York City.

For Wednesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 8/12 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH S. Jones RF L. García Jr. 1B H. Ramos LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C G. Lombard Jr. SS W. Warren SP”

Lombard Jr. has been moved down to the 9th spot in the order on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old rookie is batting .286 with six hits, two home runs, two RBIs and four runs in six games.

He made his MLB debut earlier this month.

Social Media On Lombard Jr.

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees reacts after grounding out in his first at-bat of his MLB debut during the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying:

@RasheeTouchdown: “Is there a reason Lombard is batting 9th?”

@TheRealDeCar10: “Lombard can’t be batting 9th”

Eric Hubbs: “he needs to stay near the bottom of the lineup and give it life”

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees looks on during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals in his MLB debut at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@ventureposting_: “WHY IS LOMBARD 9TH”

@Bronx_Zoolander: “I actually like the idea of Lombard in that “second lead off hitter” role.. especially since our leadoff hitter should not be a leadoff hitter.”

Looking At The Yankees On Wednesday

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96, Trent Grisham #12, Heliot Ramos #34, and Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees celebrate after the 4-1 win against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 67-52 record in 119 games.

They are 6.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

At home, the Yankees have gone 30-26 in 56 games in the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Sudden George Lombard Jr. Decision During Mariners Series

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