Top Prospects in Trade Pitch Help Yankees Land Cy Young Winner

This isn’t to suggest that New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is being less than truthful.

When Cashman told reporters on March 11 that the Yankees were “less likely” to make a significant deal that would bring in a top-flight pitcher to replace Gerrit Cole, instead choosing to “rely on what we have” as the season progresses, he probably meant every word of it.

The reality of the situation is that New York is already past Major League Baseball’s $301 million tax threshold, so any dollars added to the payroll via acquired players would come with a 110-percent tax. The other reality, however, is that the Yankees have high hopes of returning to the World Series this season, an already challenging goal made much tougher with the tremendous hole in the starting rotation caused by the loss of Cole, who underwent UCL surgery on his pitching elbow.

“Gerrit Cole, one of the best pitchers of this generation, isn’t easily replaceable,” Jon Heyman wrote for the New York Post. “But that doesn’t mean the Yankees shouldn’t try.”

Yankees Picked to Trade for Sandy Alcantara After Loss of Gerrit Cole

Not only try, but according to Bleacher Report, they will. A March 14 report by Zachary Rymer says that with the loss of Cole, compounded by the expected absence of Luis Gil until midseason with a high-grade lat sprain, the Yankees are the team most likely to make a trade for Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara.

“You can’t lose Gerrit Cole for the year because of Tommy John surgery and Luis Gil for three months because of a lat strain and act like everything is OK,” Rymer wrote. “As Eno Sarris covered for The Athletic, those two injuries have reduced New York’s rotation from one of MLB’s best to one of its worst.”

In his proposal, Rymer suggests that the Yankees could get Alcantara for a package of right-hander Will Warren, outfielder Spencer Jones (Yankees No. 2 prospect) and shortstop George Lombard Jr. (Yankees No. 4).

All three players have looked good in spring. Warren likely worked his way into the starting rotation, after striking out 12 batters and allowing just four hits in 11.2 innings, while Jones and Lombard Jr. both showed exciting pop before being re-assigned to minor league camp. Jones and Warren could fill spots for the Marlins right away, while Lombard Jr. will be ready to produce at the Major League level very soon.

“Ultimately, no team has as much of an incentive to swing big as these Yankees,” Rymer stated. “After coming three wins shy of a World Series title in 2024, they’re in danger of falling much shorter this year if they don’t connect on a such a swing.”

Sandy Alcantara Has Looked Impressive in Spring Training Starts

As he works his way back from Tommy John surgery, Alcantara has been nothing short of amazing. In his four starts, he has pitched 8.1 innings with eight strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.08.

“He looks great in spring training,” said MLB analyst Jon Heyman. “I think he’s already hit 100 mph, so his comeback is in full flight.”

A two-time All-Star and 2022 Cy Young Award winner, Alcantara is owed $17.3 million each of the next two seasons, plus a $21 million club option for 2027.

“That’s a guy that the Yankees should be looking at right now, and I know he missed last season with the Tommy John, but I have full faith in him, he is a real, real pro,” Heyman said.