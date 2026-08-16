New York Yankees Make Surprising Paul Goldschmidt Decision Amid Lineup Shakeup

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will finish their three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

They have lost both games in the series (and are in the middle of a three-game losing skid).

Paul Goldschmidt has not appeared in a game during the series.

Yankees Make Surprising Paul Goldschmidt Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees made a lot of changes to their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 8/16 B. Rice 1B L. García Jr. DH H. Ramos LF T. Grisham CF S. Jones RF G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C J. Caballero 2B R. Weathers SP”

Despite the changes, Goldschmidt remains on the bench for Sunday’s game.

He has not appeared in a game since August 8 (against the Atlanta Braves).

Right now, the former MVP is batting .247 with 74 hits, 16 home runs, 44 RBIs, 37 runs and one stolen base in 87 games.

Goldschmidt is in the middle of his second season as a member of New York.

He has also had stops with the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals over 16 seasons at the MLB level.

The 38-year-old has made seven MLB All-Star Games.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 68-55 record in 123 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 37-28 in 65 games on the road).

Following the Blue Jays, the Yankees will get the day off on Monday.

The Yankees will then open up a series with the Orioles on Tuesday night in Baltimore.

They are 6.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.