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New York Yankees Make Surprising Paul Goldschmidt Decision Amid Lineup Shakeup

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees reacts after being called out on strikes and challenging the call during the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on June 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will finish their three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

They have lost both games in the series (and are in the middle of a three-game losing skid).

Paul Goldschmidt has not appeared in a game during the series.

Yankees Make Surprising Paul Goldschmidt Decision

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees made a lot of changes to their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 8/16 B. Rice 1B L. García Jr. DH H. Ramos LF T. Grisham CF S. Jones RF G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C J. Caballero 2B R. Weathers SP”

Despite the changes, Goldschmidt remains on the bench for Sunday’s game.

He has not appeared in a game since August 8 (against the Atlanta Braves).

Right now, the former MVP is batting .247 with 74 hits, 16 home runs, 44 RBIs, 37 runs and one stolen base in 87 games.

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees runs to first base during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Goldschmidt is in the middle of his second season as a member of New York.

He has also had stops with the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals over 16 seasons at the MLB level.

The 38-year-old has made seven MLB All-Star Games.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyNew York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone argues with home plate umpire Vic Carapazza and is ejected in the sixth inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 68-55 record in 123 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 37-28 in 65 games on the road).

Following the Blue Jays, the Yankees will get the day off on Monday.

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees celebrates after advancing to second base on his RBI single during the second inning of an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on August 15, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Yankees will then open up a series with the Orioles on Tuesday night in Baltimore.

They are 6.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Make Surprising Paul Goldschmidt Decision Amid Lineup Shakeup

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