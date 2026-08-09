New York Yankees Announce Surprising George Lombard Jr. Change During Braves Series

On Sunday, the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves will finish their three-game series in the Bronx.

The Yankees have won each of the first two games, so they are looking to go for the sweep on Sunday.

Most recently, they won by a score of 5-4 on Saturday.

George Lombard Jr. (who batted 6th) finished with two hits (including one home run).

UPDATE: The Yankees lost 2-1.

Lombard Jr. had one strikeout and no hits.

Yankees Announced Lombard Jr. Change

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 8/9 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH H. Ramos LF L. García Jr. 1B J. Chisholm Jr. 2B S. Jones RF G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP”

Despite his strong performance on Saturday, Lombard Jr. has been moved down to the 7th spot in the order on Sunday.

The 21-year-old rookie made his debut at the MLB level last week.

He is currently batting .385 with five hits, two home runs, two RBIs and four runs in his first four games.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@Keith_McPherson: “Why go back to Grisham leading off?”

@The_Bleacherss: “I hate to sound like a broken record, but I truly believe that with this roster as it currently stands, the best outfield alignment would be: LF Trent Grisham CF Spencer Jones RF Heliot Ramos Maybe it’s just me.”

@yanksheights: “LETS PLAY SOME BASEBALL TODAY FELLAS”

@RamonCr29342747: “Can we try Rosario in leftfield?? Ramos is not that good at there.”

@WingsYanksBet91: “A lot of people complaining about Grisham leading off. Who besides Grisham should lead off then?”

@jdantuono23: “Rather jones in thr 5 spot over jazz atp”

@toptenfanduel: “Dude. Stop with Grisham. It’s over”