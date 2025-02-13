Analyst Names Surprising Pitcher as Yankees’ Biggest Trade Chip

The New York Yankees enter spring training with questions surrounding the rotation as Marcus Stroman has still yet to be traded, but another pitcher could be on the move.

Although many expect the Yankees to trade Stroman, MLB analyst Rucker Haringey of FanSided named Luis Gil one of the three biggest trade chips for the Yankees.

“On the surface, the idea of trading last year’s Rookie of the Year might seem like madness to some Yankee fans,” Haringey wrote. “The fan base sometimes forgets that it’s necessary to give up meaningful value in a trade if you want to land a potential difference-maker in return.”

Gil was the AL Rookie of the Year in 2023 and was a key part of the Yankees rotation. However, Haringey believes his control could be an issue. Which is why New York may look to move him for assets.

“When Gil is at his best, he possesses an arsenal of pitches that can flummox any hitter in MLB. The problem is that his command still leaves plenty to be desired. He pitched really well for the Yankees last year despite walking 4.6 hitters per nine innings,” Haringey added. “Issuing free passes was a big reason why Gil’s FIP was over a half run higher than his actual ERA in 2024. There’s reason to believe his command can improve with experience. But, he’s never going to be anything more than below average in that regard.”

Gil went 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts in 151.2 innings in 2024. In the playoffs, Gil had a 6.75 ERA in two starts.

Analyst Believes Yankees Could Get a Good Return for Gil

If New York does look to trade Gil, as Haringey thinks the Yankees should, he expects them to get a good return for him.

Gil is just 26 and is the reigning Rookie of the Year, which makes his value high. With that, Haringey thinks New York would be smart to look to trade Gil and get a hefty return for him.

Gil was acquired by the Yankees in 2018 from the Minnesota Twins for Jake Cave in a swap of minor-league players.

Stroman is Not at Yankees Spring Training

Another pitcher the Yankees are looking to trade is Stroman.

Stroman’s name has come up in trade talks all offseason. When New York opened its spring training, the right-hander wasn’t in attendance.

“Of course I want him here and I’m trying to keep nudge him to get here,” manager Aaron Boone said. “But, again, you also have to respect the fact that this is something that players are allowed to do. There is a mandatory date, and he’s choosing that right now. I want all our players here clearly. That said, I’m again, comfortable with where he’s at, physically, mentally. So, he’s a prideful player that’s had a great career where, you know, it’s a little bit of an awkward situation, obviously.”

Stroman is a two-time All-Star.