When do the Yankees Play Next? Here is the Yankees-Rays ALDS Schedule, TV Channel

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Anthony Volpe #11 after a double play against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees completed a 2-0 sweep over the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card Series with a 9-2 win at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.
The Yankees won the first game of the series 9-0 on Tuesday.
The Yankees have moved on to the American League Division Series. The Red Sox are eliminated from the playoffs.
The winners of those two NLDS series will then face off in the NLCS.
Looking at the Rays-Yankees Series
The Rays finished the season with the best record in the American League at 98-64.
The Yankees ended the regular season 4 1/2 games behind the Rays for first place in the division.
The Rays won seven of 13 games against the Yankees this season. However, the Yankees won three of four games in their last series with the Rays.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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