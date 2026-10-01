When do the Yankees Play Next? Here is the Yankees-Rays ALDS Schedule, TV Channel

The New York Yankees completed a 2-0 sweep over the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card Series with a 9-2 win at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

The Yankees won the first game of the series 9-0 on Tuesday.

The Yankees have moved on to the American League Division Series. The Red Sox are eliminated from the playoffs.

The Yankees will play the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

New York Yankees-Tampa Bay Rays ALDS Schedule, TV Channel

Here is the Yankees-Rays ALDS schedule:

Game 1: 6:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Oct. 3, @ Tropicana Field

Game 2: 8:00 p.m. EDT on Monday, Oct. 5, @ Tropicana Field

Game 3: TBD on Wednesday, Oct. 7, @ Yankee Stadium

Game 4 (if necessary): TBD on Thursday, Oct. 8, @ Yankee Stadium

Game 5 (if necessary): TBD on Saturday, Oct. 10, @ Tropicana Field

All of the games will be available to watch on TBS and HBO Max.

The winner of the Yankees-Rays series will play the winner of the ALDS between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians in the American League Championship Series.

On the National League side, the Los Angeles Dodgers will play the winner of Thursday’s game between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS.

The Milwaukee Brewers will play the winner of the National League Wild Card Series between the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres in the NLDS.

The winners of those two NLDS series will then face off in the NLCS.

Looking at the Rays-Yankees Series

The Rays finished the season with the best record in the American League at 98-64.

The Yankees ended the regular season 4 1/2 games behind the Rays for first place in the division.

The Rays won seven of 13 games against the Yankees this season. However, the Yankees won three of four games in their last series with the Rays.