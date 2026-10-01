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When do the Yankees Play Next? Here is the Yankees-Rays ALDS Schedule, TV Channel

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American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Anthony Volpe #11 after a double play against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees completed a 2-0 sweep over the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card Series with a 9-2 win at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

The Yankees won the first game of the series 9-0 on Tuesday.

American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Spencer Jones #78 after hitting a grand slam home run against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Yankees have moved on to the American League Division Series. The Red Sox are eliminated from the playoffs.

The Yankees will play the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

New York Yankees-Tampa Bay Rays ALDS Schedule, TV Channel

American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a grand slam home run against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Here is the Yankees-Rays ALDS schedule:

  • Game 1: 6:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Oct. 3, @ Tropicana Field
  • Game 2: 8:00 p.m. EDT on Monday, Oct. 5, @ Tropicana Field
  • Game 3: TBD on Wednesday, Oct. 7, @ Yankee Stadium
  • Game 4 (if necessary): TBD on Thursday, Oct. 8, @ Yankee Stadium
  • Game 5 (if necessary): TBD on Saturday, Oct. 10, @ Tropicana Field

All of the games will be available to watch on TBS and HBO Max.

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees avoids a tag by Liam Hicks #34 of the Tampa Bay Rays to score a run during the seventh inning of the game at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The winner of the Yankees-Rays series will play the winner of the ALDS between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians in the American League Championship Series.

On the National League side, the Los Angeles Dodgers will play the winner of Thursday’s game between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS.

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers will play the winner of the National League Wild Card Series between the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres in the NLDS.

The winners of those two NLDS series will then face off in the NLCS.

Looking at the Rays-Yankees Series

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: Junior Caminero #13 of the Tampa Bay Rays speaks with Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees on first base during the third inning of the game at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The Rays finished the season with the best record in the American League at 98-64.

The Yankees ended the regular season 4 1/2 games behind the Rays for first place in the division.

The Rays won seven of 13 games against the Yankees this season. However, the Yankees won three of four games in their last series with the Rays.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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When do the Yankees Play Next? Here is the Yankees-Rays ALDS Schedule, TV Channel

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