New York Yankees Surface in New Tarik Skubal Prediction Ahead of Trade Deadline

The New York Yankees are just five days away from the MLB trade deadline.

Upgrading behind the plate remains a top priority, but don’t rule out a boost in the starting rotation just yet.

Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers has been caught up in trade rumors surrounding the Yankees, and landing him certainly wouldn’t be impossible.

Latest Yankees Prediction Involves Tarik Skubal

As noted by Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report, this would be the “biggest splash the Yankees can make.”

Indeed, landing the 29-year-old southpaw ace would shake up the franchise, as Rymer predicts he’d start Game 1 for New York in October. In fact, Rymer ranked the Yankees fifth among the big leagues for a Skubal trade — acquiring him isn’t off the table.

At the time of this writing, Skubal is riding a 2.70 ERA and 110 strikeouts across 90.0 innings of work through 15 starts. He’s walked 13 batters along the way.

Skubal is now playing in his seventh year of Major League Baseball, each of which has been spent sporting a Tigers uniform.

Now is the time for a Skubal trade to take place, but there are a significant number of potential suitors who would be interested and have deep enough pockets to acquire him.

Where the Tigers Stand Right Now

Looking at the current MLB standings, Detroit is ranked toward the bottom. In the American League Central, the Tigers come in second-to-last with an overall record of 51-7.

They sit atop the Kansas City Royals (45-63), but below the Minnesota Twins (54-54), the Cleveland Guardians (55-54) and the Chicago White Sox (55-51).

On Tuesday, July 28, the Tigers ripped out a jaw-dropping 14-0 shutout over the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park. This is the type of result fans were expecting from Detroit when the regular season kicked off.

Now, Detroit faced an 8-5 loss to the Orioles on Monday, so sweeping the series is out of the question. However, if they clinch a victory on Wednesday, the series will be theirs.

Where the Yankees Stand Right Now

As for New York, they continue to sit second in the American League East at 61-46 overall. They trail the Tampa Bay Rays (62-44).

This placed them sixth in the Major Leagues. Their injury-riddled campaign has set them back as the season progresses.

On Tuesday, the Yankees pulled off a 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Two more games remain in his four-game stretch.

Their next clash is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:40 p.m. ET, with the series finale on Thursday at 2:10 p.m. ET.

Following this stretch, New York will travel to Wrigley Field for a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs are currently 61-46 overall, placing them second in the National League Central standings.