AL East Rival’s Deadline Strategy Could Affect Yankees’ Push Toward Pennant

Even though the New York Yankees are in second place in the American League East, they are a heavy favorite to get back to the World Series for the second time in three years.

Yet, the Tampa Bay Rays could have a say in all that.

According to The Athletic, the Rays are considered “everyone’s favorite dark horse” to land two-time reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers.

The Rays entered play Thursday with the best record in the American League (59-42), 2.5 games ahead of the Yankees and seven games better than the surging Boston Red Sox. But the Yankees are the clear betting favorite to claim the AL pennant, followed by the Seattle Mariners.

But the Rays landing Skubal could send the balance of power upside down.

The Rays ‘Have the System’ to Land Tarik Skubal

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman likes to go after controllable pitchers during deadline deals. He targeted David Bednar, Camilo Doval and Jake Bird in 2025, because each were locked in beyond last season, and seems to be balking at acquiring catcher Ryan Jeffers from the Minnesota Twins for a similar reason.

But the Rays play by different rules, since they are constrained by a smaller payroll. Tampa Bay could be in line to target Skubal and let him walk, since he is likely to command a nine-figure contract in free agency after this seaosn.

“According to multiple executives, whenever the Rays’ playoffs odds are high, they’ve always tried to go big-game hunting,” Will Sammon of The Athletic reported. “If Skubal becomes available, the industry expects the Rays to act aggressively. … They are looking for a starter, and Skubal, alongside Drew Rasmussen and Shane McClanahan would create a formidable trio for the playoffs.”

The Tigers are on the outskirts of the playoff race, sitting 4.5 games out of the final wild-card spot at 48-54. They are reportedly asking for a controllable major-league starting pitcher plus marquee prospects before they are willing to deal Skubal.

According to Sammon, the Rays have the young talent to land him, if they are willing to part with them.

“They have the system to do it,” an AL executive said.

Then, the only question would be if Skubal would be enough to put them over the Yankees and Dodgers.

The Yankees Also Have the Players/Prospects to Acquire Tarik Skubal

The question isn’t weather the Yankees have young talent to acquire Skubal. Will Warren or Ryan Weathers have been named as potential pieces to dangle, plus there are intriguing prospects like Spencer Jones, Jasson Dominguez, Anthony Volpe and more.

The question is whether the Yankees will use any combination to go all-in on Skubal or target offensive improvements. The Yankees have four ace-caliber starting pitchers in Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Cam Schlittler and Carlos Rodon, and they have the fifth-best starters’ ERA in the majors (3.60).

Rodon has been held to just 46 1/3 innings this year due to shoulder and elbow injuries. Adding Skubal likely would put the Yankees over the top, especially since it would keep him from landing with the Rays.