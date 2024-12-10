Yankees’ Soto Replacement Predicted to Sign $75 Million Deal

Juan Soto with his tongue out of his mouth

After losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets, the New York Yankees have more questions than ever. The front office will be tasked with making difficult decisions, but if they do what’s needed, there’s still a chance for the Yankees to return to the World Series in 2025.

Their biggest priority will now be replacing Soto, and while that’s almost impossible due to the caliber of player he is, there are options on the market to improve their lineup.

Among them includes Teoscar Hernandez, who Jim Bowden of The Athletic predicted would land a three-year, $75 million deal.

“In the early going this offseason, the Dodgers have made a free-agent splash, landing Blake Snell on a five-year contract,” Bowden wrote on December 6. “Next up could be a reunion with Hernández, who posted a 137 OPS+ for them last season.

“He mashed 33 homers, drove in 99 runs, stole 12 bases and was worth 4.3 WAR. Hernández, 32, could get more money and a longer-term contract elsewhere, but with a chance to win more championships as part of this star-studded group, he might be willing to stay put and take a three-year deal in this range.”

Yankees Have Shown Interest in Hernandez

The New York Yankees signing Hernandez would be the logical thing to do. He’s arguably the best hitter remaining on the market, and with a need for an outfield bat, the Yankees essentially need him.

According to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, they were interested in signing him last offseason, adding that they need to sign him this time around.

“The Yankees had the opportunity to sign Hernández last offseason but opted instead to trade for Alex Verdugo, who had a career-worst season in 2024.

“Hernández has expressed a desire to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers, having helped them win a World Series this year. However, with the Yankees now losing Soto, they should make a concerted effort to pry Hernández away from the West Coast,” Kirschner wrote on December 8.

Will Hernandez Leave the Dodgers?

Hernandez is viewed as someone who could return to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but after the club signed Michael Conforto, he might not be as big of a need as he was before the signing.

The Dodgers have shown the willingness to spend, so if they want Hernandez back, a reunion shouldn’t be counted out. However, the New York Yankees have a bigger need for him as currently constructed and could beat the Dodgers in terms of money if they felt the need.

According to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN, the Dodgers and Hernandez have had talks but have been unable to reach a deal.

“The Dodgers’ acquisition of Michael Conforto, who agreed to terms on a one-year, $17 million deal on Sunday night, doesn’t take them out of the running for Teoscar Hernandez, sources said. But it could complicate matters.

“The Dodgers have been in conversations with Hernandez’s reps for weeks but have been unable to bridge the gap on a new deal, at least part of the reason they pivoted to more of a sure thing in Conforto,” Gonzalez wrote on December 9.

If the Dodgers can’t negotiate a deal for Hernandez, things would be much easier for the Yankees.