Yankees 2-Time All-Star Target Predicted to Land $85 Million Deal

The New York Yankees have cast a wide net on the free agency and trade market, looking to improve their roster in any way possible. The Yankees could still use another above-average hitter, and there are multiple on the market.

None might be better than Teoscar Hernandez, who’s coming off the best campaign of his career. Hernandez won a World Series, was named an All-Star, and hit a career-high 33 home runs.

The veteran bet on himself and will now be compensated for it.

Ryan Finkelstein of Just Baseball predicted he’d land a four-year, $85 million deal, a respectable contract for a player of his caliber.

“Teoscar Hernandez hit free agency last year after a down season in Seattle, where he posted just a .741 OPS. Instead of signing what was deemed a below-market multi-year deal, Hernandez chose to sign a one-year, $23.5 million deal, with $8.5 million deferred. The prove-it deal was a bet on himself, and a chance to win it all with the best team in baseball.

“Things worked out on both fronts for Hernandez, who put up an All-Star season and took home his first World Series ring. Now, Hernandez is ready to cash in and get paid. Entering his age-32 season, this is his real chance to get paid on a long-term deal. Since 2019, Tesocar is one of just a few hitters who has eclipsed 25 home runs in every full season. His 158 home runs over that span rank 15th in MLB,” Finkelstein wrote on December 17.

Latest Update on Hernandez’s Market

Free agency has been relatively quiet over the past few days. Some of the top players on the market have signed already, while others are still waiting to make their decision.

As a pure hitter, Hernandez might be the best player available. The New York Yankees offense needs a player of his caliber, and there’s been interest from their side over the past few months.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Hernandez signing with a team other than the Los Angeles Dodgers is a possibility, giving the Yankees a chance to poach a player who ruined their World Series chances after a huge double in Game 5 of the 2024 World Series.

“At the front of the group are Teoscar Hernández and Anthony Santander. Both are coming off excellent seasons that led to being tagged with a qualifying offer.

“Hernández’s return to the Dodgers has always felt logical, but with his free agency festering longer than anticipated, a surprise team could jump into the mix,” Passan wrote on December 19.

Should the Yankees Sign Hernandez?

If the New York Yankees want a proven outfielder who can swing the bat at a high level, Hernandez should be their guy.

He has flaws in his game, just like every player, but his defensive struggles are a bit worrisome. The Yankees’ defense needs to improve, but the question would be whether they view his offensive production as enough to diminish his defensive issues.

When a player swings the bat at the level Hernandez does, they often get paid for it. Defense is important, and the Yankees understand that, but the bat makes up for it.