Yankees’ Juan Soto Replacement Predicted to Sign for $66 Million

Juan Soto smiling

The New York Yankees need to find a replacement for Juan Soto, and with outfielders on the market, they have an opportunity to do so. Whether the Yankees want to make a trade or sign a free agent to a deal, they could go a few ways.

After having his best season yet, Teoscar Hernandez has been someone the Yankees have been linked to. Hernandez isn’t the same type of player Soto is, but the Yankees won’t find that player in free agency.

He’s expected to be much cheaper, too, potentially leaving the door open for more moves. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report predicted Hernandez would sign a three-year, $66 million deal, which the Yankees could easily pay.

“The Dodgers recently signed Michael Conforto to a one-year, $17M deal, so they might be out on re-signing Teoscar Hernández? As things presently stand, it’s looking like they’ll have Conforto, Tommy Edman, Andy Pages, James Outman and Chris Taylor as outfield options, plus Mookie Betts on days Miguel Rojas gets the start at shortstop. “Top prospect Dalton Rushing might also be in the mix, so they’re likely all set on corner outfielders. After losing Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo, the Yankees are very much in the market for an outfielder,” Miller wrote on December 13.

Why Isn’t Hernandez Returning to the Dodgers?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have never been afraid to give out big contracts. With Hernandez looking at less than $100 million in most predictions, signing him would be relatively easy for the Dodgers.

However, they’ve gotten creative in recent years with deferred contracts, and not every player wants that.

According to Noah Camras of Dodgers Nation, Hernandez isn’t looking for deferred money, which is all the New York Yankees need to hear.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers remain the No. 1 choice for All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernández in free agency, but the two sides remain apart in contract negotiations, a source familiar with the negotiations told Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain which he exclusively shared on the Dodgers Dougout Live Podcast Thursday night.

“Hernández wants to re-sign with the Dodgers — as he has for the last few months — but the two sides remain apart on the average annual value and the signing bonus, per a source. Moreover, Hernández does not want any deferrals in his contract,” Camras wrote on December 12.

Yankees Face Stiff Competition for Hernandez

The Los Angeles Dodgers aren’t the only team the New York Yankees have to worry about. Hernandez is arguably the best hitter remaining on the market, and any team that lost the Soto sweepstakes could turn their attention to the Dodgers champion.

Among those teams include the Boston Red Sox, the Yankees’ biggest rival.

According to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe, Hernandez wants to stay with the Dodgers, but he’s interested in the idea of playing for the Red Sox.

“Via a few sources: Teoscar Hernández has told people he would prefer to stay with the Dodgers but has long been intrigued by the idea of playing at Fenway Park and he’s a fan of Alex Cora. It could come down to the Sox and Dodgers,” Abraham wrote on December 8.

Needless to say, the Yankees will need to get serious in negotiations if they want Hernandez in the Bronx.