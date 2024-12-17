Yankees Predicted to Lose 33 Home Run Star to Red Sox

Alex Cora smirking

The New York Yankees replacing Juan Soto will be difficult, but they could look at Teoscar Hernandez as a potential option. According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, the Yankees are one of three teams interested in the right-hander slugger who’s coming off a 33 home run campaign.

“Red Sox remain in on Teoscar Hernandez but face stiff competition from Dodgers and Yankees, per source,” Cotillo wrote on December 7.

The Boston Red Sox, however, have been a club looking to improve this winter and have been linked to Hernandez multiple times. If the Red Sox are willing to offer him the money he’s looking for, Hernandez playing at Fenway makes plenty of sense for both sides.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report believes so, too, predicting Hernandez will sign with the Red Sox in free agency.