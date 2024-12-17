Yankees Predicted to Lose 33 Home Run Star to Red Sox

The New York Yankees replacing Juan Soto will be difficult, but they could look at Teoscar Hernandez as a potential option. According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, the Yankees are one of three teams interested in the right-hander slugger who’s coming off a 33 home run campaign.
“Red Sox remain in on Teoscar Hernandez but face stiff competition from Dodgers and Yankees, per source,” Cotillo wrote on December 7.
The Boston Red Sox, however, have been a club looking to improve this winter and have been linked to Hernandez multiple times. If the Red Sox are willing to offer him the money he’s looking for, Hernandez playing at Fenway makes plenty of sense for both sides.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report believes so, too, predicting Hernandez will sign with the Red Sox in free agency.
“The Red Sox took care of their own ace need by trading for Garrett Crochet. Now what they need is right-handed bats, among whom Hernández is more of a natural fit than guys like Bregman and Pete Alonso.
“There would appear to be mutual interest here, as Hernández is reportedly intrigued by Boston and vice versa. The slugger knows what it’s like to rake at Fenway Park, as he has a .950 OPS and 14 home runs as a visitor there for his career,” Rymer wrote on December 16.
Los Angeles Dodgers Want Hernandez Back
The New York Yankees will have to worry about more than just the Boston Red Sox in their pursuit of Hernandez, as the Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to be heavily involved in his free agency.
After playing a big part in the Dodgers winning a World Series over the Yankees, bringing him back could help their lineup continue being the best in Major League Baseball.
Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts hinted at Los Angeles being close to getting a deal done for Hernandez on December 15, but he’s yet to sign.
“I love Teo, and so I think we are close. I pray everyone say your prayers that we get Tao done so he can come back in Dodgers Blue as well,” Roberts said on the “Dodgers Bleed Los Podcast.”
He’s urged the Dodgers to sign him before that comment, too, telling reporters how big of a fan he is of his game during MLB’s Winter Meetings.
“It’d be tough. I’m a huge fan of Teo. Teo has put himself in a very good position as a free agent, so he’s got some decisions to make himself. It’d be hard for me to not see him come back,” Roberts said on December 9, according to Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation.
Will Where Hernandez Sign?
With three of the best teams and biggest markets interested in him, Hernandez has multiple ways he could go. If he wants to play for the defending World Series champions and live on the West Coast, the Los Angeles Dodgers would make sense.
If he wants to play at Fenway and benefit from hittig home runs over the Green Monster, the Boston Red Sox could offer him that.
The New York Yankees don’t have as much to offer as the Dodgers after they won a World Series, but playing in New York City for a team with rich history is always a benefit, and the Yankees could offer him that.
