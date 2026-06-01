Yankees Could Steal Ex-Reliever From Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox may have accidentally handed the New York Yankees a fascinating bullpen opportunity.

Former Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle is running out of patience in Triple-A, and his looming opt-out clause now threatens to create a major roster problem for Boston. If the Red Sox refuse to promote him, Kahnle reportedly plans to walk away and test free agency immediately.

That possibility matters far beyond Boston.

It could give the Yankees a chance to reunite with one of the most trusted relievers from their recent postseason runs while simultaneously weakening a division rival’s bullpen depth.

According to Forbes’ Peter Chawaga, MassLive’s Chris Cotillo reported that Kahnle “100 percent” intends to pursue free agency if Boston does not add him to the active roster before his June 1 opt-out deadline.

That ultimatum instantly raised the stakes for both franchises.

Tommy Kahnle Is Forcing Boston Into a Decision

Kahnle did not quietly fade into organizational depth this season.

The 36-year-old right-hander has dominated at Triple-A Worcester while waiting for another major league opportunity. His strong performance comes at a time when Boston’s bullpen has become increasingly unstable.

The Red Sox recently lost Garrett Whitlock to the injured list, and several relievers have struggled to consistently protect leads. Under normal circumstances, promoting a veteran reliever with postseason experience would feel obvious.

Instead, Boston faces a roster crunch.

Adding Kahnle would require both a 26-man and 40-man roster move, which creates real pressure inside the organization. That pressure only intensified after Kahnle made it clear he no longer plans to wait indefinitely.

This is not the first time Boston has faced this decision either.

MLB Trade Rumors previously noted that Kahnle triggered an upward mobility clause earlier this season before remaining with the organization. Now the situation has escalated into a potential free-agent showdown.

That creates an opening the Yankees cannot ignore.

Yankees Have Familiar Need in Bullpen

The Yankees already know exactly what Kahnle can provide when healthy.

Across two separate stints in New York, Kahnle became a trusted high-leverage arm because of his swing-and-miss changeup and postseason experience. He pitched during the Yankees’ 2024 World Series run and consistently handled difficult late-inning situations against elite lineups.

That type of experience becomes valuable deeper into the season.

The Yankees bullpen still has strong top-end talent, but relief depth can disappear quickly over a long summer. Injuries, workload concerns and inconsistency constantly reshape contending bullpens before the trade deadline even arrives.

That is why Kahnle’s situation feels important.

The Yankees would not need him to become their closer or suddenly dominate every eighth inning. They would simply need another experienced arm capable of handling meaningful outs in October-caliber games.

More importantly, signing Kahnle away from Boston would create a direct competitive swing inside the AL East.

The Red Sox risk losing a productive veteran for nothing. The Yankees could strengthen their bullpen without surrendering prospects in a trade.

If Boston hesitates much longer, New York may have every reason to make the call.