Former New York Yankees All-Star Will Be A Free Agent After Season

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 03: Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees follows through on his second inning base hit against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on May 03, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Torres spent the first seven years of his career playing for the Yankees.
He also made the All-Star Game in his first two seasons at the MLB level.
In 2019, Torres batted .278 with 38 home runs and 90 RBIs.
Torres helped the Yankees reach the World Series in 2024.
That offseason, he signed a deal with the Tigers (and he made another All-Star Game in 2025).
The 29-year-old is currently batting .264 with 89 hits, eight home runs, 37 RBIs and 56 runs in 90 games.
There is no question that Torres will be among the most intriguing free agents to hit the market.
Looking At The Yankees
The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 88-64 record in 152 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games.
Looking At The Tigers
The Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 72-80 record in 152 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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