Former New York Yankees All-Star Will Be A Free Agent After Season

On Thursday, the New York Yankees will have the day off.

They are coming off a series where they won two out of three games over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

Most recently, the Yankees lost by a score of 5-4 (in 13 innings) on Wednesday afternoon.

Former New York Yankees All-Star Will Be A Free Agent

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a former Yankees star is headed for free agency this winter.

Gleyber Torres (who is currently with the Detroit Tigers) will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

This year, Torres is making $22 million.

Looking At Torres

Torres spent the first seven years of his career playing for the Yankees.

He also made the All-Star Game in his first two seasons at the MLB level.

In 2019, Torres batted .278 with 38 home runs and 90 RBIs.

Torres helped the Yankees reach the World Series in 2024.

That offseason, he signed a deal with the Tigers (and he made another All-Star Game in 2025).

The 29-year-old is currently batting .264 with 89 hits, eight home runs, 37 RBIs and 56 runs in 90 games.

There is no question that Torres will be among the most intriguing free agents to hit the market.

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 88-64 record in 152 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games.

Looking At The Tigers

The Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 72-80 record in 152 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games.