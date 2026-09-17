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Former New York Yankees All-Star Will Be A Free Agent After Season

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 03: Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees follows through on his second inning base hit against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on May 03, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the New York Yankees will have the day off.

They are coming off a series where they won two out of three games over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

Most recently, the Yankees lost by a score of 5-4 (in 13 innings) on Wednesday afternoon.

Former New York Yankees All-Star Will Be A Free Agent

GettyGleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees celebrates after his solo home run off Jake Odorizzi #12 of the Minnesota Twins in the second inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Target Field on October 07, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a former Yankees star is headed for free agency this winter.

Gleyber Torres (who is currently with the Detroit Tigers) will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

This year, Torres is making $22 million.

Looking At Torres

GettyGleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees smiles during batting practice before playing the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Five of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in New York City.

Torres spent the first seven years of his career playing for the Yankees.

He also made the All-Star Game in his first two seasons at the MLB level.

In 2019, Torres batted .278 with 38 home runs and 90 RBIs.

GettyGleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates in the dugout after scoring in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Opening Day at Dodger Stadium on March 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Torres helped the Yankees reach the World Series in 2024.

That offseason, he signed a deal with the Tigers (and he made another All-Star Game in 2025).

The 29-year-old is currently batting .264 with 89 hits, eight home runs, 37 RBIs and 56 runs in 90 games.

There is no question that Torres will be among the most intriguing free agents to hit the market.

Looking At The Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after making a pitching change in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 88-64 record in 152 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games.

Looking At The Tigers

GettyMax Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates with Kevin McGonigle #7 after scoring against the Colorado Rockies on a sacrifice fly ball hit by John Peck #18 (not pictured) during the eighth inning at Comerica Park on September 12, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 72-80 record in 152 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former New York Yankees All-Star Will Be A Free Agent After Season

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