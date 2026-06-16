Yankees Receive Trade Deadline Message on Astros’ Josh Hader

The New York Yankees have a one-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays, and if the race for the AL East division remains tight, any moves made or not made at the trade deadline could become the deciding factor.

In the postseason, it’s usually the bullpen that proves crucial, and the Yankees could use improvement in that department. David Bednar, the New York closer, is 2-3 with an ERA of 3.64, 36 strikeouts, and 14 saves in 29 appearances this season, per StatMuse.

Meanwhile, Camilo Doval has a record of 3-0 with an ERA of 5.06, 25 strikeouts and one save in 31 appearances this season, per StatMuse. As a result, could the Yankees be in on a marquee reliever? FanSided’s Robert Murray sees one pitcher who could be a fit: Houston Astros‘ Josh Hader.

“The name that I keep coming back to as far as the trade market goes, what about Josh Hader?” Murray said on the June 15 edition of “Pinstripe Territory.” “He’s a guy who signed with Houston on a big five-year, $95 million contract. He’s been injured. When he is available, he’s one of the best and most elite relievers in baseball.

“The Astros are only four games out of their division, so it’s not like we’re talking about them being a definitive seller by any means. But he’s someone who, if you’re trying to make an impact addition where you can have him in the ninth inning, you’re not going to find anyone better at this deadline than him.”

Insider Issues Blunt Statement on Josh Hader

Hader made his 2026 season debut on June 3 after being activated from the 60-day injured list. Since his debut, Hader has a 1-0 record with an ERA of 0.00, seven strikeouts and two saves in five appearances this season, per StatMuse.

“[Hader is] someone who, if you’re trying to make an impact addition where you can have him in the ninth inning, you’re not going to find anyone better at this deadline than him,” Murray added. “Not even Aroldis Chapman. He’s incredible. He’s awesome.”

Would the Yankees Prefer to Pursue a More Cheaper Option?

Trading for Hader would be a major move for New York, but perhaps they might not be willing to part ways with the prospects needed for the veteran reliever. As a result, Murray dropped another name who would be more of a rental late-inning arm for a playoff run, not someone who would be their potential closer.

“[Antonio] Senzatela in Colorado has been phenomenal ever since he’s moved to the bullpen and been a clear guy in the in the late innings for them. has been phenomenal and big resurgent season,” Murray said. “He’s not controllable by any means, so we’re looking at more of a rental option here”

Senzatela has a record of 6-0 with an ERA of 2.11, 32 strikeouts, and three saves in 20 appearances this season for the Colorado Rockies, per StatMuse. It will be interesting to see if New York decides to take this route instead of looking for that big home run swing, such as trading for Hader before the trade deadline on Aug. 3.