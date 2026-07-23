The San Diego Padres have traded former New York Yankees right-hander Ron Marinaccio to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for future considerations, according to the pitcher’s MLB.com transactions log.
MLB.com wrote: “San Diego Padres traded RHP Ron Marinaccio to Pittsburgh Pirates for Future Considerations.”
To clear space for Marinaccio, the Pirates designated right-hander Dennis Santana for assignment.
Padres Trade Ex-Yankees Pitcher Ron Marinaccio to Pirates
The Padres designated Marinaccio for assignment on Sunday to make room for right-hander Randy Vásquez, whom the Padres reinstated from the 15-day injured list.
Marinaccio, who pitched for the Yankees from 2022-24, has struggled this season. In 47 innings across 33 outings, the right-hander has recorded a 4.79 ERA with a 1.45 WHIP, 18.7% strikeout rate and 8.9% walk rate.
Marinaccio made headlines last month for receiving a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine after intentionally hitting Baltimore Orioles star Gunnar Henderson with a pitch.
TRADE: Former New York Yankees Pitcher Sent to Pirates in Padres Deal