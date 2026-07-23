TRADE: Former New York Yankees Pitcher Sent to Pirates in Padres Deal

The Yankees selected Marinaccio in the 19th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Delaware. He went to Toms River North High School in Toms River, New Jersey.

Marinaccio made his MLB debut in 2022 with New York. He had a successful rookie season, recording a 2.05 ERA with a 1.05 WHIP and 56 strikeouts in 44 innings across 40 outings.

Even though Marinaccio had a good rookie season, he had several Triple-A stints during the year. There’s a decent chance he would’ve made the Yankees’ 2022 postseason roster if he hadn’t been placed on the injured list with a right shin stress reaction on Oct. 3, 2022.

In 2023, Marinaccio posted a 3.99 ERA with a 1.31 WHIP and 56 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings over 45 outings for the Yankees.

In his last season with New York, 2024, Marinaccio threw just 23 1/3 innings in 16 appearances, recording a 3.86 ERA with a 1.20 WHIP and 25 strikeouts. He spent most of the season in Triple-A.

New York designated Marinaccio for assignment on Sept. 20, 2024. Three days later, the Chicago White Sox claimed the right-hander off waivers.

Marinaccio never pitched in the big leagues for the White Sox. Chicago designated the right-hander for assignment on Jan. 21, 2025. Three days later, the White Sox traded him to the Padres in exchange for cash.

Marinaccio spent most of the 2025 season pitching for San Diego’s Triple-A affiliate. He threw just 10 2/3 innings across seven appearances for the Padres last season, recording a strong 0.84 ERA with a 0.94 WHIP and 12 strikeouts.

The former Yankee right-hander competed in the 2026 World Baseball Classic as a member of Team Italy. He surrendered just one run on one hit (home run) and no walks with three strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings across three outings for the Italians.