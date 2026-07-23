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TRADE: Former New York Yankees Pitcher Sent to Pirates in Padres Deal

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TRADE: Former New York Yankees Pitcher Sent To Pirates in Padres Deal
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NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 28: Ron Marinaccio #97 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium on April 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres have traded former New York Yankees right-hander Ron Marinaccio to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for future considerations, according to the pitcher’s MLB.com transactions log.

MLB.com wrote: “San Diego Padres traded RHP Ron Marinaccio to Pittsburgh Pirates for Future Considerations.”

To clear space for Marinaccio, the Pirates designated right-hander Dennis Santana for assignment.

Padres Trade Ex-Yankees Pitcher Ron Marinaccio to Pirates

Padres Trade Ex-Yankees Pitcher Ron Marinaccio to Pirates

GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – APRIL 29: Ron Marinaccio #97 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Texas Rangers in the bottom of the sixth inning at Globe Life Field on April 29, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Padres designated Marinaccio for assignment on Sunday to make room for right-hander Randy Vásquez, whom the Padres reinstated from the 15-day injured list.

Marinaccio, who pitched for the Yankees from 2022-24, has struggled this season. In 47 innings across 33 outings, the right-hander has recorded a 4.79 ERA with a 1.45 WHIP, 18.7% strikeout rate and 8.9% walk rate.

Marinaccio made headlines last month for receiving a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine after intentionally hitting Baltimore Orioles star Gunnar Henderson with a pitch.

More About Ron Marinaccio’s Career

Padres Trade Ex-Yankees Pitcher Ron Marinaccio to Pirates

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 05: Ron Marinaccio #97 of the San Diego Padres pitches against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on May 05, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Yankees selected Marinaccio in the 19th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Delaware. He went to Toms River North High School in Toms River, New Jersey.

Marinaccio made his MLB debut in 2022 with New York. He had a successful rookie season, recording a 2.05 ERA with a 1.05 WHIP and 56 strikeouts in 44 innings across 40 outings.

Even though Marinaccio had a good rookie season, he had several Triple-A stints during the year. There’s a decent chance he would’ve made the Yankees’ 2022 postseason roster if he hadn’t been placed on the injured list with a right shin stress reaction on Oct. 3, 2022.

In 2023, Marinaccio posted a 3.99 ERA with a 1.31 WHIP and 56 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings over 45 outings for the Yankees.

In his last season with New York, 2024, Marinaccio threw just 23 1/3 innings in 16 appearances, recording a 3.86 ERA with a 1.20 WHIP and 25 strikeouts. He spent most of the season in Triple-A.

New York designated Marinaccio for assignment on Sept. 20, 2024. Three days later, the Chicago White Sox claimed the right-hander off waivers.

Marinaccio never pitched in the big leagues for the White Sox. Chicago designated the right-hander for assignment on Jan. 21, 2025. Three days later, the White Sox traded him to the Padres in exchange for cash.

Padres Trade Ex-Yankees Pitcher Ron Marinaccio to Pirates

GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 28: Ron Marinaccio #97 of the San Diego Padres pitches during a game against the Chicago Cubs at Petco Park on April 28, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Marinaccio spent most of the 2025 season pitching for San Diego’s Triple-A affiliate. He threw just 10 2/3 innings across seven appearances for the Padres last season, recording a strong 0.84 ERA with a 0.94 WHIP and 12 strikeouts.

The former Yankee right-hander competed in the 2026 World Baseball Classic as a member of Team Italy. He surrendered just one run on one hit (home run) and no walks with three strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings across three outings for the Italians.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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TRADE: Former New York Yankees Pitcher Sent to Pirates in Padres Deal

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