Yankees Trade Idea Lands Cardinals’ JoJo Romero in Latest MLB Mock

The New York Yankees have lost their last five games, and the bullpen could be a primary reason why.

Ahead of the MLB trade deadline, the Yankees are expected to target bullpen support, and St. Louis Cardinals‘ reliever JoJo Romero stands out as a possible candidate. Romero would be a rental addition, but the Yankees could use another left-handed option in the bullpen.

Recently, an MLB mock trade by Zachary Rotman features the Yankees and Cardinals linking up in a player-swap trade idea.

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Should the Yankees Trade for JoJo Romero?

In the proposed trade, Rotman believes the Yankees could offload prospect Henry LaLane to St. Louis in exchange for Romero:

“This proposal would send Romero to the New York Yankees in exchange for pitching prospect Henry Lalane in a one-for-one swap. While both fan bases might be against such a deal, there’s reason to believe it makes sense for both sides. From the Cardinals’ perspective, they’d be landing Lalane, a once highly touted pitching prospect who is pitching as well as he has in quite some time.”

The New York Yankees are obviously in win-now mode, so they may be willing to part ways with LaLane if it helps their chances of winning the World Series this season. Other bullpen trade candidates that New York may target include Antonio Senzatela, Pete Fairbanks, and Seranthony Dominguez.

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Looking at the Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are only 1.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the AL East, but their recent five-game losing streak has highlighted that this New York team is flawed.

As always, when the MLB trade deadline approaches, bullpen support becomes a very hot commodity. New York is also being linked to a backup catcher to help alleviate some platoon pressure off Austin Wells.

New York is still awaiting the return of Aaron Judge, who has been sidelined for about the past month. The Yankees may also be without Jazz Chisholm Jr., who experienced a potentially serious injury on Monday.

However, as always, the Yankees will be a focal point of the trade deadline, and expect the club to be an aggressor in trade discussions and rumors.

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